Kylie Jenner Loved This Cheetah Print Dress So Much, She Had a Mini Photo Shoot for It

The sultry $175 number is still shoppable.

Leopard print is a classic. Just ask Kylie Jenner. The social media maven shared several snaps of herself on Instagram while wearing a cheetah print maxi dress, and captioned her first photo with one word: “Happiness.” Presumably, this references the last few months, which included the birth of her daughter Stormi Webster.

Though it’s unclear where Kylie took these scenic photos (perhaps on a hill somewhere in Calabasas?), the young star wanted to show off every angle of her silhouette-hugging outfit.

The close-up shot:

The black-and-white shot:

i never post black and white photos..

The full-body shot:

happiness ✨

The dress, which one might assume came from Fashion Nova — the Kardashians are known for repping the brand — is actually by Rat & Boa. The sultry piece, as well as similar options, is still available to shop, if you want to channel Kylie's style.

Rat & Boa, $175

Nasty Gal, $60

Boohoo, $24

