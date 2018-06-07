Kylie Jenner Loved This Cheetah Print Dress So Much, She Had a Mini Photo Shoot for It

Leopard print is a classic. Just ask Kylie Jenner. The social media maven shared several snaps of herself on Instagram while wearing a cheetah print maxi dress, and captioned her first photo with one word: “Happiness.” Presumably, this references the last few months, which included the birth of her daughter Stormi Webster.
Though it’s unclear where Kylie took these scenic photos (perhaps on a hill somewhere in Calabasas?), the young star wanted to show off every angle of her silhouette-hugging outfit.
The close-up shot:
The black-and-white shot:
The full-body shot:
The dress, which one might assume came from Fashion Nova — the Kardashians are known for repping the brand — is actually by Rat & Boa. The sultry piece, as well as similar options, is still available to shop, if you want to channel Kylie's style.
Rat & Boa, $175 SHOP IT
Nasty Gal, $60 SHOP IT
Boohoo, $24 SHOP IT