AUrate is poised to disrupt the accessories world with the official launch of its jewelry style box, Curate by AUrate. To receive a customized box, first answer a few simple questions about jewelry tastes and budget. Then, an in-house stylist uses this information to assemble a mix of up to five AUrate pieces (they offer rings, earrings, necklaces, and bracelets) that are shipped out to you.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Once the edited pieces arrive at your door (magic!), you have seven days to try them on, including, but not limited to, wearing them to brunch or on date-nights with your SO. Once the trial period is up, you can keep what you liked (the item gets charged to your card) or you can send back the entire box via free shipping. If this sounds too good to be true—it's not! And here's another selling point: There's no upfront cost to ordering a box.

With the success of try-on-at-home models like Warby Parker and Stitch Fix, it's not a huge surprise AUrate founders Bouchra Ezzahraoui and Sophie Kahn hopped on this box opportunity for their fine jewelry brand.

"We received input from our women that they would love to get styled by AUrate and try on a bunch of jewelry in the comfort of their home [without racking up a $2,000 charge on their card]," Kahn said via email.

I decided to test out AUrate's almost too-good-to-be true style box (I just happened to need new earrings). It was, as promised, a painless process that involved a short questionnaire. Several days later, I received a pretty blush-colored box with my chosen gold and pearl pieces, pictured below.

Design by Bridget Burns

SHOP IT



Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Because AUrate prides itself on offering quality jewelry (including solid 14-karat and 18-karat gold and even real diamonds!), the prices reflect that. The pieces in my box ranged from $150 to $320. I received a mix of dainty earrings, rings, and necklaces in gold and rose gold with pearls and onyx. While this may seem luxe, remember you don't have to buy anything. How many pieces in my box did I want to keep, though? Uh, all of them.