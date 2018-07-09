Perhaps you want to invest in a future family heirloom? Kim Kardashian West has a suggestion: the Fendi Peekaboo bag. Kim, her daughter North, and her mother, Kris Jenner, are featured in the fashion house's new campaign, #MeAndMyPeekaboo, celebrating the 10th anniversary of the iconic bag and highlighting the way the purse can be passed between mothers, daughters, and sisters.

"[The three women] star in candid and spontaneous shots, which instead of focusing on their public images, capture their most authentic and intimate personality,” Fendi reps said in a press release. The grainy film, Kim’s barely-there makeup, North’s perch on Kim’s lap, Kris’ soft gaze—it's beautifully intimate, a glimpse into both Kris and Kim’s identities as mothers. The tone of the photographs rings true to Fendi's intended message: The Peekaboo is a treasure created to be passed on to a daughter, after being worn and weathered by a mother.

Kim tweeted about the new project today, writing, "so major to be in a campaign with my mom and daughter," and quoting Creative Director of Accessories, Silvia Fendi, about why the reality stars were chosen: "they are all three of them very strong women, with strong personalities. It’s an iconic family."

The first phase of the #MeAndMyPeekaboo campaign (released in April) featured a series of short videos of Silvia Fendi and her two daughters, Delfina Delettrez and Leonetta Luciana Fendi, in which they praise each other and explain their relationships with the Peekaboo bag. The video opens with Leonetta and Delfina seated at a table, clad in Fendi clothing: “My mum is unstoppable,” Leonetta says.

The second phase, starring Kim, Kris, and North, has the same feminine, familial tone of the first. Starting on July 11, Fendi will begin releasing images and short videos of the trio on their social networks. And, despite the fact that we've already witnessed so much of these women's lives on television, the ads give viewers the sense that they're privy to intimate scenes of motherhood and family.

Each of the campaign's short videos will feature Kanye West’s 2008 song Love Lockdown as its soundtrack. Fendi says the videos "develop a narrative, highlighting the special, irreplaceable and strong bond between outstanding women.” Now, where do I sign up to be adopted?

