Kendall Jenner's Prada Heels Have Flames Shooting Out the Back​

Suddenly, all my shoes seem boring.

Kendall Jenner rocks a sporty Adidas top and fiery heels to the studio
After posting a cryptic Instagram photo of herself in a sporty look with the caption “player one,” Kendall Jenner finally revealed her full outfit. On Tuesday she stepped out in Calabasas to film interviews for her family's reality TV series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and wore a blue Adidas x Alexander Wang formfitting top with a pair of off-white jeans that cost a cool $585. "Cute," you might have thought when you saw Jenner's two-piece look. The real scene stealer, however, were her shoes.

The model got out of her Ferrari in a pair of Prada shoes that were on fire—literally. The $1,365 orange wedge sandals featured fluorescent laser-cut flame accents on the back heels and sides that basically engulfed Jenner's feet in "fire." The footwear is part of Prada's Fall '18 collection and is a nod to the fashion house's iconic flame motif. While the shoes are a sight to behold and kind of intense–to be honest, I'm not sure if I'd ever wear them—Jenner effortlessly pulled it off with just a jeans and a top. Though, I would expect nothing less from the street style savvy model.

While her exact orange heels aren't available online, I did find a black pair and a pink pair, ahead, should you want to test drive these babies yourself.

Kendall Jenner rocks a sporty Adidas top and fiery heels to the studio
Prada 🔥🔥🔥

Shop the iconic flame sandals, below.

Prada, $1,365 SHOP IT

Prada, $1,365 SHOP IT

