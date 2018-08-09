image
Constance Wu's 'Crazy Rich Asians' Premiere Dress Had 90 Carats of Diamonds

I only have one question: Was it heavy?

image
Warner Bros. Pictures' "Crazy Rich Asians" Premiere - Arrivals
Getty ImagesAlberto E. Rodriguez

All eyes are on the cast of Crazy Rich Asians this week, and rightly so. Not only is the box office success of this film super important (if it does well, other Asian films have the potential to be green-lit by Hollywood), but also, everyone in the cast is very, very beautiful. As the leading lady in the film, Constance Wu already proved she has both the acting and fashion chops to dominate the industry. The star arrived at Hollywood’s TCL Chinese theater two nights ago for her movie's premiere and stunned in a Ralph & Russo gown (a label favored by the likes of Bella Hadid and Meghan Markle).

Wu worked with her stylist, Micaela Erlanger, to secure the dazzling off-the-shoulder gown. It took 490 hours for people to hand-embroider the dress, which also features over 200,000 Swarovski crystals and 90 carats of diamonds. While there was enough bling on Wu's dress to blind everyone in Hollywood, the tassels hanging from the Ralph & Russo design had a special meaning too.

"In history, tassels have almost always been a symbol of power and prestige, not to mention they make for a glamorous detail," said Erlanger to Vogue. "This movie is so important for so many reasons, and I felt that Constance should look both powerful and glamorous."

Given that Crazy Rich Asians marks an important moment in film history (it's the first all-Asian casted movie in 25 years!) and the movie's based around an opulent world, the theme of Wu's dress tied neatly into this incredible journey. Admire her outfit from all angles below, then buy your ticket to see the movie's premiere on August 15.

Warner Bros. Pictures' "Crazy Rich Asians" Premiere - Red Carpet
Getty ImagesEmma McIntyre

Warner Bros. Pictures' "Crazy Rich Asians" Premiere - Arrivals
Getty ImagesAlberto E. Rodriguez
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-PREMIERE-CRAZY RICH ASIANS
Getty ImagesJEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX
Warner Bros. Pictures' 'Crazy Rich Asians' Premiere - Arrivals
Getty ImagesAlberto E. Rodriguez
Warner Bros. Pictures' "Crazy Rich Asians" Premiere - Arrivals
Getty ImagesAmanda Edwards
