You Can Still Buy Gigi Hadid's Favorite New Bikini

Summer isn't over yet, which means you still have time to buy, wear, and enjoy Gigi Hadid's new favorite bikini. Or at least a bikini that she's worn and likes enough to post in an Instagram selfie. Either way, if you want to dress more like Gigi Hadid than you currently do, here is your chance, provided you enjoy two-piece swimwear.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Yesterday, the model posted a picture on her Instagram Story of herself in a cool, brown bikini top with curvy, scalloped edging at the neckline. She captioned the photo "ayer," which is Spanish for "yesterday," suggesting that the photo is actually from two days ago (in case that impacts your thoughts on the bikini at all, which, like, it won't).

Instagram

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The suit is from Marysia, and it's still available to shop — although, it will cost you a pretty penny (actually, make that almost 30,000 pretty pennies). The pieces are sold separately. The top is the Palm Springs top in toffee and it runs $150, according to Marysia's website.

Marysia

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

While it's not clear what Gigi paired the top with, Marysia recommends match it with the Santa Monica bottoms in toffee, pictured below with the brand's "Broadway Top." The bottoms run $148.

Marysia

If you're more of a one-piece type when it comes to bathing suits, you can also try the brand's signature Palm Springs maillot in toffee. The full-coverage version of the look is also still in stock, but the extra fabric will cost you extra money — it runs $345, according to Marysia's website.