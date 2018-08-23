image
The Hack Kate Middleton Uses to Make Sure Her Heels Never Slip Off In Public

She's picked up a few tricks.

Celebrities Attend Wimbledon
Getty ImagesKarwai Tang

The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton—and her new sister-in-law Meghan Markle, for that matter—is always the epitome of grace and elegance, opting for chic and sophisticated dressing no matter the occasion. It’s probably fair to guess that Kate's wardrobe choices require hours of organized planning to make sure there are never any faux pas or malfunctions, and there may even be a trick or two involved to achieve that perfect Duchess style.

Take this Middleton-approved hack for example, which Kate is thought to be a huge fan of when it comes to ensuring that the slippery combination of high heels and pantyhose never ends in disaster. Apparently, the Duchess of Cambridge swears by a particular style of pantyhose, which feature sticky pads on the bottom of the feet, to make triple-sure that her shoes don’t fly off as she walks.

Apparently, the Duchess of Cambridge swears by a particular style of pantyhose, which feature sticky pads on the bottom of the feet, to make triple-sure that her shoes don’t fly off as she walks.

Members Of The Royal Family Attend Events To Mark The Centenary Of The RAF
Getty ImagesJeff Spicer
The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Canadian Tour - Day 3
Getty ImagesChris Jackson
The stockings by UK retailer John Lewis come in at an affordable $7, and are available in nude, black and tan.

Pantyhose is definitely a not-so-cool Duchess accessory, but an essential one nonetheless for any royal lady. "You never see a royal without their nude stockings," royal correspondent Victoria Arbiter recently told Insider. "I would say that's really the only hard, steadfast rule in terms of what the Queen requires.”

If Kate has any secret hacks to stop the ankles getting wrinkled as they fall down, that would be handy to hear about, too.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
