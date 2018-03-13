Today's Top Stories
Meghan Markle Finally Followed the Queen's Most Conservative Royal Fashion Rule

Gasp! Are those...nude pantyhose?

Getty Images

Yesterday, Meghan Markle made her first public appearance with the Queen, and was spotted wearing a new and not-that-cool accessory: nude pantyhose.

Apparently, all women in the royal family are required to wear tights during public occasions, and while Meghan has ignored this rule during her engagements with Harry thus far, you better believe she pulled on a pair of hose for her appearance with the Queen herself.

Getty Images

"You never see a royal without their nude stockings," royal correspondent Victoria Arbiter recently told Insider. "I would say that's really the only hard, steadfast rule in terms of what the Queen requires."

Getty Images
According to The Sun, Kate Middleton’s preferred tights are the John Lewis 7 Denier Barely There Tights which will set you back just $7.50 if you want to cop her look.

