New shopping game alert: Spend a dollar for every minute you've worked at the office past 6 p.m.—but feel less bad about it by perusing the best Labor Day deals on clothing, shoes, and accessories, below. Summer may be officially coming to an end ::sobs::, but at least there's a new fall wardrobe to look forward to.

Nordstrom

Date: August 31–September 9

Discount: Up to 40 percent off summer styles, transitional pieces, and fall essentials, including brands like Equipment, FILA, Joie, J.Crew, Rag & Bone, and more

ASOS

Date: August 27–30

Discount: 20 percent off everything

Rebecca Taylor

Date: August 29–September 3

Discount: An extra 40 percent off sale styles with code: SUNSET18



Veronica Beard

Date: July 25–September 4



Discount: 70 percent off sale items

Bandolier

Date: September 2–3

Discount: Two-day free shipping

Puma

Date: August 30–September 3

Discount: 30 percent off and free shipping (some exclusions may apply)

Ted Baker London

Date: August 28–September 3

Discount: 25 percent off select lines

Free People

Date: Now–September 3

Discount: Additional 25 percent off sale items

Sanctuary

Date: September 3

Discount: 30 percent off full-price items with code: LD17

Old Navy

Date: August 30–September 3

Discount: 50 percent off all jeans, dresses, tees, sweatshirts, and hoodies; jeans from $15, dresses from $14, tees from $6, sweatshirts & hoodies from $12



The Outnet

Date: August 30–September 30

Discount: Extra 50 percent off select styles

Havaianas

Date: August 30–September 3

Discount: 20 percent off your purchase when you buy two pairs of flip flops or more (available in-store and online)

Henri Bendel

Date: September 3

Discount: Additional 10 percent off all sale styles

True Religion

Date: August 30–September 3

Discount: 40 percent off everything

Lord & Taylor

Date: August 29–September 4

Discount: 20 percent off regular and sale items in-store and online. Plus, additional offers, including buy one, get one 50 percent off denim, 25 percent off select dresses, and 20 percent off regular and sale items with code: LABORDAY

Project Social T

Date: August 31–September 3

Discount: 35 percent off everything



Saks Off 5th

Date: August 31–September 3

Discount: Extra 25 percent off clearance in-store and online with code: LABORDAY

Draper James

Date: September 2–4

Discount: Up to 75 percent off online and in-store

Chinese Laundry

Date: August 27–September 3

Discount: Buy $75+, get 20 percent off; Buy $100+, get 20 percent off; Buy $150+, get 30 percent off with code: LBRDY

Dr. Scholl's Shoes

Date: August 31–September 4

Discount: Up to 50 percent off, plus free shipping

LeSportsac

Date: September 1–4

Discount: 20 percent off $100+; 25 percent off $150+; 30 percent off $200+, excluding Alber Elbaz x LeSportsac collaboration

Stella & Dot

Date: August 28–September 4

Discount: Select merchandise on sale

Chico's

Date: Now–September 3

Discount: 50 percent off already marked-down styles

SHOP



Reebok

Date: August 29-September 4

Discount: Purchase two items and get 20 percent off, three items and get 30 percent off, or four items or more 40 percent off using code: SAVEMORE

GUESS

Date: Now-September 3

Discount: 30-50 percent off select products, plus 30 percent off clearance

Tobi

Date: September 3

Discount: Deals up to 80 percent off

Ked's

Date: August 29-September 3

Discount: 20 percent off full priced orders of $50+

Marimekko

Date: August 30-September 3

Discount: 20 percent off purchases of $150+ in-store and online

This post will be updated with more sales as they become available.