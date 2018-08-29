New shopping game alert: Spend a dollar for every minute you've worked at the office past 6 p.m.—but feel less bad about it by perusing the best Labor Day deals on clothing, shoes, and accessories, below. Summer may be officially coming to an end ::sobs::, but at least there's a new fall wardrobe to look forward to.
Nordstrom
Date: August 31–September 9
Discount: Up to 40 percent off summer styles, transitional pieces, and fall essentials, including brands like Equipment, FILA, Joie, J.Crew, Rag & Bone, and more
ASOS
Date: August 27–30
Discount: 20 percent off everything
Rebecca Taylor
Date: August 29–September 3
Discount: An extra 40 percent off sale styles with code: SUNSET18
Veronica Beard
Date: July 25–September 4
Discount: 70 percent off sale items
Bandolier
Date: September 2–3
Discount: Two-day free shipping
Puma
Date: August 30–September 3
Discount: 30 percent off and free shipping (some exclusions may apply)
Ted Baker London
Date: August 28–September 3
Discount: 25 percent off select lines
Free People
Date: Now–September 3
Discount: Additional 25 percent off sale items
Sanctuary
Date: September 3
Discount: 30 percent off full-price items with code: LD17
Old Navy
Date: August 30–September 3
Discount: 50 percent off all jeans, dresses, tees, sweatshirts, and hoodies; jeans from $15, dresses from $14, tees from $6, sweatshirts & hoodies from $12
The Outnet
Date: August 30–September 30
Discount: Extra 50 percent off select styles
Havaianas
Date: August 30–September 3
Discount: 20 percent off your purchase when you buy two pairs of flip flops or more (available in-store and online)
Henri Bendel
Date: September 3
Discount: Additional 10 percent off all sale styles
True Religion
Date: August 30–September 3
Discount: 40 percent off everything
Lord & Taylor
Date: August 29–September 4
Discount: 20 percent off regular and sale items in-store and online. Plus, additional offers, including buy one, get one 50 percent off denim, 25 percent off select dresses, and 20 percent off regular and sale items with code: LABORDAY
Project Social T
Date: August 31–September 3
Discount: 35 percent off everything
Saks Off 5th
Date: August 31–September 3
Discount: Extra 25 percent off clearance in-store and online with code: LABORDAY
Draper James
Date: September 2–4
Discount: Up to 75 percent off online and in-store
Chinese Laundry
Date: August 27–September 3
Discount: Buy $75+, get 20 percent off; Buy $100+, get 20 percent off; Buy $150+, get 30 percent off with code: LBRDY
Dr. Scholl's Shoes
Date: August 31–September 4
Discount: Up to 50 percent off, plus free shipping
LeSportsac
Date: September 1–4
Discount: 20 percent off $100+; 25 percent off $150+; 30 percent off $200+, excluding Alber Elbaz x LeSportsac collaboration
Stella & Dot
Date: August 28–September 4
Discount: Select merchandise on sale
Chico's
Date: Now–September 3
Discount: 50 percent off already marked-down styles
Reebok
Date: August 29-September 4
Discount: Purchase two items and get 20 percent off, three items and get 30 percent off, or four items or more 40 percent off using code: SAVEMORE
GUESS
Date: Now-September 3
Discount: 30-50 percent off select products, plus 30 percent off clearance
Tobi
Date: September 3
Discount: Deals up to 80 percent off
Ked's
Date: August 29-September 3
Discount: 20 percent off full priced orders of $50+
Marimekko
Date: August 30-September 3
Discount: 20 percent off purchases of $150+ in-store and online
This post will be updated with more sales as they become available.