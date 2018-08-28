image
Today's Top Stories
1
Here's What to Watch on Netflix This September
Street Style -Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall Winter 2018-2019 : Day Six
2
5 New Ways to Style Your Flannels
image
3
Karena Evans Is the Storyteller We Need Right Now
Meghan Markle in Suits - Season 7
4
Meghan Markle's On-Screen Dad on Their Final Scene
image
5
12 Incredible New Documentaries From 2018

Serena Williams Had a Graceful Response to the French Open Banning Her Catsuit

"Everything's fine, guys."

image
11th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards - Arrivals
Getty ImagesTheo Wargo

Serena Williams' catsuit will be banned from future French Opens, but the tennis pro doesn't seem worried about it. Over the weekend, the superstar addressed the new rules at Williams' U.S. Open press conference, telling reporters, "I don’t know exactly what he [Bernard Giudicelli] seemed to say or what he didn't seem to say. We already talked. We have a great relationship and we talked yesterday. Everything’s fine, guys."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

A reporter then asked how the catsuit ban would affect her health. (Williams wears pants to play tennis in order to keep her "blood circulation going" after experiencing blood clots post-pregnancy.) The athlete responded that she has "found other methods" to handle the issue, and even slid in a quick joke about the whole controversial debate. "When it comes to fashion, you don’t want to be a repeat offender," she said. The crowd chuckled.

Williams' decorous response comes a few days after Giudicelli, The French Tennis Federation president, called out her catsuit at the 2018 French Open, telling Tennis Magazine, "I think that sometimes we’ve gone too far...One must respect the game and the place."

After this comment, Billie Jean King, hailed as one of the top female players of all time, tweeted that "the policing of women’s bodies must end" and called for respect for Williams.

Nike followed suit with its own tweet, stating, "You can take the superhero out of her costume, but you can never take away her superpowers."

Last night, Williams made her return to the U.S. Open by beating her opponent Magda Linette of Poland. She did it while wearing a Nike x Virgil Abloh ballet-inspired dress.

Related Stories
DirecTV Beach Bowl - Game
Serena Williams Designed a "Royal Duchess" Hoodie
image
Twitter's Obsessed With Serena Williams' Bodysuit
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Fashion
image
10 Snow Boots You'll Want to Wear This Winter
image Yes, You Can Wear Leggings to the Office
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Kourtney Kardashian Parties in a Sheer Dress
Serena Williams at 2018 US Open - Day 1 Serena Williams Wears a Tennis Tutu at the US Open
Celebrities At 2018 French Open - Day One Pippa Middleton Wears This One Dress on Repeat
image Kate Middleton Dressed Up for Church
TENNIS-FRA-OPEN-WOMEN Serena Williams' Catsuit is Banned at French Open
Street Style -Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall Winter 2018-2019 : Day Six 5 New Ways to Style Your Flannels
image 10 Halloween Costumes That Won't Cost a Fortune
image This Iconic Meghan Markle Bag Is Sold at Nordstrom