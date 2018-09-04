Meghan Markle's on that menswear-inspired fashion beat. After wearing a tuxedo minidress to see Hamilton last week, the Duchess of Sussex showed up to the Wellchild Awards on Tuesday in a black pantsuit set from Altuzarra and a black Deitas blouse. The royal kept the outfit sleek and polished with a pair of black heels and carried a Stella McCartney crossbody bag. While this was a change from last week's daring ensemble, this isn't the first time Meghan's gone for the pantsuit look. Back in February, she wore a black suit to the Endeavour Fund Awards Ceremony while Prince Harry wore a blue suit.

And once again, Meghan proved a black suit doesn't have to be boring: Her Altuzarra blazer flared out at her hips while her pants were slim around her legs before flaring out at the bottom. The royal walked down the red carpet and past the cameras before sitting down to chat with Matilda Booth, a seven-year-old with spina bifida who is one of the winners at this year's award ceremony.

Tonight's events celebrate the courage shown by seriously ill children and the ceremony is being held at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in central London. Prince Harry has been a patron of WellChild for over 10 years while this is Meghan's first time at the event. Ahead, see her outfit from head to toe before shopping the exact pieces from her look.

