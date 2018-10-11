Katie Holmes is fully embracing that sweet spot in fall when the temperature's neither too hot nor cold. Earlier on Wednesday, Katie Holmes walked around New York City while wearing a long knitted sweater with a red-and-purple stitch pattern. She paired the look with knee-high black leather boots—forgoing pants and tights altogether. The outfit was undoubtedly casual with a hint of sexiness, thanks to her shoes. Holmes kept the colors neutral, opting for a beige-colored bag to finish off her outfit.

The star's footwear choices are always on point, especially for walking around in in the city. Back in August, she wore these versatile Chloé ballet flats with a blouse and jeans. Now, it seems Holmes has turned her attention to some trendy boots that go past her knees. They looked both sophisticated and sultry, adding that stylish touch to her, otherwise, plain outfit. With boots this good, one doesn't ever need to wear pants.

Although I haven't tracked down where she got her exact pair (don't worry, I am on the look out), I found similar knee-high boots to shop should you want to re-create her outfit. This look is one everyone can wear from now until the end of October.

