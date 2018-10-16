image
Today's Top Stories
1
These 50 Women Are Changing the World
US-WEATHER-HURRICANE-AFTERMATH
2
How You Can Help Hurricane Michael Survivors Now
image
3
These Mascaras Will Double Your Lash Volume
image
4
Every Cute Moment from Harry and Meg's Royal Tour
image
5
15 Products That Benefit Breast Cancer Charities

How Meghan Markle Told Her BFF Jessica Mulroney About Her Pregnancy

image
By Rachel Epstein
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Australia - Day 1
Getty ImagesPool/Samir Hussein

In case you've been living under a rock, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting their first child together. Kensington Palace announced the news yesterday, and revealed that the Duke and Duchess' baby would be due in spring 2019—making Meghan around three months pregnant.

There's been a lot of clues over the last few months about Meghan's pregnancy (read: her newly-straight hair to distract from her baby bump), but the Duchess has been incredibly careful not to definitively give anything away. Though there are conflicting reports about when exactly Meghan told the royal family about her pregnancy, there is one person who she told very early on: her BFF Jessica Mulroney.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Australia - Day 1
Getty ImagesPool

According to a source from US Weekly, Meghan told Mulroney that she was pregnant when she visited her in Toronto at the end of August. It makes sense that she confided in her not only because she's one of her closest friends, but also because she's her stylist. Mulroney is accompanying Meghan throughout her 16-day royal tour in Australia, New Zealand, Tonga, and Fiji. Naturally, Meghan's going to need a range of pieces to maximize her comfort and fit her ever-changing body over the next couple weeks, let alone the next few months—and she couldn't begin to plan that without telling Mulroney.

While Jessica may have found out about Meghan's pregnancy over a month ago, Kate and Will reportedly only found out a few days ago. Kensington Palace revealed "The Queen, Duke of Edinburgh, Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall, and Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted for the couple and were able to congratulate them on Friday at the wedding in person."

This doesn't necessarily mean the royals found out about the pregnancy for the first time at Princess Eugenie's wedding, but it does prove they weren't the first people to know about it—especially if Meghan had been planning her tour outfits when she visited Mulroney at the end of August.

Related Stories
image
Meghan and Kate's First Pregnancy Events Compared
image
Prepare to Melt at the Sight of Meghan and a Baby
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
(FILE) The Duke & Duchess Of Cambridge Depart The Lindo Wing With Their New Son Can Non-Royals Give Birth in the Lindo Wing?
image Meghan Met Harry's 98-Year-Old Aussie BFF
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Meghan and Kate's First Pregnancy Events Compared
image Prepare to Melt at the Sight of Meghan and a Baby
image Meghan Markle Ditched the Heels and Wore Flats
image
Every Cute Moment from Harry and Meg's Royal Tour
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Harry and Meghan Made Their First Stop in Oz
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Australia - Day 1
Every Pic from Harry and Meghan's First Royal Tour
image How Meghan's Pregnancy Will Affect Her First Tour
image Queen Elizabeth Gave Prince Harry a New Title