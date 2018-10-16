In case you've been living under a rock, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting their first child together. Kensington Palace announced the news yesterday, and revealed that the Duke and Duchess' baby would be due in spring 2019—making Meghan around three months pregnant.

There's been a lot of clues over the last few months about Meghan's pregnancy (read: her newly-straight hair to distract from her baby bump), but the Duchess has been incredibly careful not to definitively give anything away. Though there are conflicting reports about when exactly Meghan told the royal family about her pregnancy, there is one person who she told very early on: her BFF Jessica Mulroney.

According to a source from US Weekly, Meghan told Mulroney that she was pregnant when she visited her in Toronto at the end of August. It makes sense that she confided in her not only because she's one of her closest friends, but also because she's her stylist. Mulroney is accompanying Meghan throughout her 16-day royal tour in Australia, New Zealand, Tonga, and Fiji. Naturally, Meghan's going to need a range of pieces to maximize her comfort and fit her ever-changing body over the next couple weeks, let alone the next few months—and she couldn't begin to plan that without telling Mulroney.



While Jessica may have found out about Meghan's pregnancy over a month ago, Kate and Will reportedly only found out a few days ago. Kensington Palace revealed "The Queen, Duke of Edinburgh, Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall, and Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted for the couple and were able to congratulate them on Friday at the wedding in person."

This doesn't necessarily mean the royals found out about the pregnancy for the first time at Princess Eugenie's wedding, but it does prove they weren't the first people to know about it—especially if Meghan had been planning her tour outfits when she visited Mulroney at the end of August.