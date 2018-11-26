Aquaman doesn't come out until December 21, but the cast is already busy promoting the film. On Monday, the team arrived in London at Cineworld Leicester Square to celebrate the new film. Stars like Jason Momoa, Dolph Lundgren, Patrick Wilson, and Amber Heard walked the red carpet. While some guys stuck to good ol' fashion suits (Momoa wore a leather jacket and jeans), Heard broke from the pack to channel mer-people vibes.

The actress, who plays Mer a.k.a. Aquaman's wife in the movie, graced the red carpet in an embroidered green gown. The Valentino dress featured a plunging necklace and side cut outs. While this in itself was a lewk, Heard made her oceanic outfit stand out even more with a matching green headpiece that resembled a swimming cap. (Except this one came with a buckle underneath.)

Of course with an ensemble this ornate, MarieClaire.com's editors had opinions. Comments ranged from "she looks like a turtle" to "she's like a (very chic) synchronized swimmer from the '50s." We're not honestly sure what made Heard decide to wear a green cap (I guess a fascinator would have looked even weirder?), but she appeared to love it as she smiled and posed for the cameras. Regardless of how we feel about it (I'm not a fan, sorry!!), if Heard likes it, all the more power to her.

