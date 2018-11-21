image
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Matched in Burgundy Outfits While Attending Different Events

The Duchesses/friends are already dressing alike.

image
By Marina Liao
image
Getty Images

On Friday, Meghan Markle made a follow up visit to the Hubb Community Kitchen to see how funds raised by Together: Our Community Cookbook were making a difference for the small community kitchen in London. (If you recall, two months ago the Duchess of Sussex helped publish a collection of recipes for this charity cookbook to benefit the victims of the Grenfell Tower tragedy.) When she went back for the visit today, Meghan stepped out in a burgundy Club Monaco coat and dress with black tights and ankle boots. The "Sallyet" dress featured a soft velvet collar and hit just above her knees.

As Meghan greeted the people at the community kitchen, miles away, Kate Middleton made an unannounced visit to UCL, a university, as part of her work into early years intervention. The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out of the car in a skirt suit set by Paule Ka and the burgundy color was basically a perfect match to Meghan's own ensemble. Her dress, in turn, gave off Kate vibes as it's something the Duchess of Cambridge would wear.

Meghan's Club Monaco look:

image
Getty Images

Kate's Paule Ka look:

image
Getty Images

The two side by side:

image
Getty Images

The fact the two duchesses are matching should come as no surprise as Kate was reportedly tapped to give Meghan fashion advice when she was learning to be a royal. The two have worn similar designers such as Self Portrait and Emilia Wickstead, though the Duchess of Sussex has cultivated a more modern approach to royal dressing than Kate has. She often goes for more shoulder-baring ensembles and the color black, which reportedly has created some tension with the Queen.

While Meghan's burgundy outfit is likely new (this is the first time we've seen her wear either of the Club Monaco items), Kate's red skirt suit set is from 2012. She's worn it several times before today, which means maybe the Duchess of Cambridge's color choices are rubbing off on Meghan. Either way, burgundy is a good color for both ladies and a very seasonally festive choice.

image
Getty ImagesShutterstock

