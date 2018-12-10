It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and not just because it’s nearly Christmas. As well as the lights, the elves, and the presents, there’s also been an unexpected sighting of notoriously private A-lister, Katie Holmes. The star usually shuns all things glitz and glamor in favor of a quiet life with her daughter, Suri Cruise, and boyfriend, Jamie Foxx. But, this weekend, the 39-year-old actress took to the spotlight and made a rare red carpet appearance.

Pulling out the ‘not like a regular mom, but a cool mom’ card, Katie attended the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert in New York City with 12-year-old Suri and her two best friends in tow. While the girls received the VIP treatment backstage to see the show, the Dawson’s Creek star took to the red carpet in a cool and casual outfit.

In keeping with her usual, effortlessly chic style, Katie wore the perfect, holiday-but-not-too-festive, semi-sheer top with gathered embroidered detail and ruffled edging. She teamed the black blouse with straight leg white jeans, and made a statement with her pointed, snake print boots.

Now somewhat of a Jingle Ball regular, Katie also took her daughter to the same event this time last year. The pair made a surprise appearance on stage especially to introduce Suri’s favorite artist Taylor Swift, who was the headline performer of the evening. This year (presumably because most 12-year-olds can’t think of much worse than appearing on stage with their mom), Katie went solo to say hi to crowds, in between a musical lineup that included Cardi B, Camila Cabello, and Dua Lipa.

I’m mostly just interested to know how she’s made her hair grow so freakin’ quickly in just the space of a year… From pixie cut to shoulder length beach waves in twelve months?! What’s the secret, Katie?

