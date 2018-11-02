Katie Holmes's shoe collection is best described as classic. She owns a pair of nude ballet flats (a must in any wardrobe) and a pair of black knee-high leather boots. So why expect her sneaker preference to be any different? The star was photographed having dinner with beau Jamie Foxx in New Orleans and stepped out in a casual peach-colored velour set.

Instead of wearing heels, like some might for a night out, Holmes' chose a pair of comfy kicks from Adidas. The "Superstar Bold Leather" style costs $100 and is a little different than the beloved Stan Smith as it features a thicker sole. Though you might think $100 is too much to spend on sneakers, the versatility of this black-and-white pair makes it worth the price. We can picture Holmes' wearing it with a maxi dress, or with jeans as she often does.

She'll likely wear the sneaker again, since she's packed it with her to New Orleans. The actress is currently in the area filming The Secret, based off the best-selling book on the power of positive thinking.

Holmes sparked wedding rumors earlier this week when she was spotted wearing what fans thought was an engagement ring, but was actually a prop for her latest movie.