image
Today's Top Stories
1
Gretchen Whitmer Is Ready for the Top Job
image
2
The Total Cost of Meghan Markle's Royal Tour Looks
image
3
Found: The Best Night Cream for Your Skin Type
Unification Church Holds Mass Wedding In South Korea
4
What It's Like to Grow Up in a Cult
image
5
#ReadWithMC Reviews 'A River of Stars'

Katie Holmes Wears Adidas Superstar Sneakers to Dinner With Jamie Foxx

The two grabbed a bite in New Orleans.

image
By Marina Liao
image
Getty Images

Katie Holmes's shoe collection is best described as classic. She owns a pair of nude ballet flats (a must in any wardrobe) and a pair of black knee-high leather boots. So why expect her sneaker preference to be any different? The star was photographed having dinner with beau Jamie Foxx in New Orleans and stepped out in a casual peach-colored velour set.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Instead of wearing heels, like some might for a night out, Holmes' chose a pair of comfy kicks from Adidas. The "Superstar Bold Leather" style costs $100 and is a little different than the beloved Stan Smith as it features a thicker sole. Though you might think $100 is too much to spend on sneakers, the versatility of this black-and-white pair makes it worth the price. We can picture Holmes' wearing it with a maxi dress, or with jeans as she often does.

She'll likely wear the sneaker again, since she's packed it with her to New Orleans. The actress is currently in the area filming The Secret, based off the best-selling book on the power of positive thinking.

Holmes sparked wedding rumors earlier this week when she was spotted wearing what fans thought was an engagement ring, but was actually a prop for her latest movie.

EXCLUSIVE: Loved-up Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx enjoy a romantic dinner-date in New Orleans
Mega/JRLON
Related Stories
*EXCLUSIVE* Katie Holmes takes her daughter Suri for a treat in the neighborhood
Give Me Katie Holmes' Chloé​ Ballet Flats, Please
image
Katie Holmes Sparked Engagement Rumors With a Ring

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Fashion
image
29 Stylish Winter Coats That Will Stand Out
image Everything We Know About the VSFS So Far
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Kate Middleton is Now The Duchess of Thrifting
image The Jeans That Made Me a Jeans-Wearer
image
You Can Still Shop These Meghan Markle Tour Looks
image The Total Cost of Meghan Markle's Royal Tour Looks
Wedding Of Sam Waley-Cohen And Annabel Ballin
20 Times Kate and Pippa Middleton Were Style Twins
image Meghan Markle Rewore an Old Favorite Dress
image 12 Must-Have Scarves for Fall 2018
image
Fashionable Gifts Under $100