image
Meghan Markle Wore Her Brightest and Boldest Look Yet for Her Birkenhead Visit With Prince Harry

And of course, it looks great.

image
By Marina Liao
image
Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have a full itinerary today for their visit to Birkenhead, England. The two kicked off the activities at Hamilton Square by greeting fans and throughout the day will visit a number of local organizations that support and empower groups within the local community, including Tomorrow's Women and The Hive Wirral Youth Zone. For the visit, the Duchess of Sussex arrived wearing bold color on bold color, with a dress from Babaton by Aritizia in a vivid shade of purple, and an equally bright red coat by Sentaler. It's a completely different look for Meghan, who can usually be found opting for demure shades of nude, navy and black for her royal appearances.

You might also spot her Gabriela Hearst leather bowling bag. Her jewelry came in the form of dainty earrings by Bar Jewellery. She even wore a pair of matching bold red heels to complete the look, despite being pregnant, a true testament to her style as a chic duchess. (Because you'd find me in sneakers TBH.)

Today's visit comes after last week when Meghan dropped by Smart Works (an organization that helps women re-enter the workforce), which she recently became a patron to. The Duchess of Sussex has a busy schedule lined up for today and she's handling everything like a pro. See more photos of her outfit, from head to toe, ahead.

image
Getty Images
image
Getty Images
image
Getty Images
Royal visit to Birkenhead
Getty ImagesAaron Chown - PA Images

