Can Someone Tell Me What Is Happening In This Fashion Show From Hell?

image
By Jenny Hollander
image
Getty Images

Until this moment, my vision board for Hell was the underworld in Hercules and whatever I can recall from Dante's Inferno (hint: not much). This is no longer the case: These photos from German designer Irene Luft's Berlin Fashion Week show have ascended from the fiery pits of Hell and lodged themselves firmly in my brain, where they shall haunt me for evermore.

Don't get me wrong, the clothes are gorgeous! It's just kind of hard to concentrate on anything other than the utterly chilling mesh contact lenses that all of the models wore to walk in the show on January 15. The models wore their hair pulled back into tight buns, and black lines painted on either side of their face, from their eyelids to their hairline—and the effect, well. I don't know that words do this justice, so here's just the first part of the process:

image
Getty Images

I'm sorry! Really, I am. But you clicked on this. You knew what you were getting into. Here's the next stage.

image
Getty Images

Ohhhh no. Nonono.

But we're not done yet!

image
Getty Images

I'll give you a little break from these cursed images to show you this photo of a model's hair, slicked back into a ponytail so tight it must cause one hell of a headache.

image
Getty Images

Feeling better? Okay, here's the final product.

image
Getty Images

Now that you've stared pure horror in the face, how about some more?

image
Getty Images
image
Getty Images
image
Getty Images

Anyway. Now that I simultaneously want to vomit, cry, and confess all of my sins, I'll leave you to it! Have a wonderful day!!

