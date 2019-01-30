New year, new Priyanka! The actress, who just had the most "intimate" yet spectacular 2018 wedding to Nick Jonas, has been taking her New Year's resolutions to the next level. Most recently, she showed off a new blonde ombre look that's perfect to start off 2019. But Chopra's latest makeup lewk, which she debuted on Instagram, actually could have a surprise connection to her BFF, bridesmaid, and Game of Thrones star: Sophie Turner.

Chopra tagged her makeup artist Pati Dubroff and hairstylist Ted Gibson as the geniuses behind the look. Not only is Chopra channeling two of 2019's hottest eye makeup trends—the pink, coppery, shimmery eye color and the matching pink lipstick for a monochromatic look—Chopra captioned the photo, "Fire and ice." This could be a reference to the GoT book series A Song of Ice and Fire by George R.R. Martin. Turner plays Sansa Stark on the TV show, and their house motto is "Winter is coming," so it doesn't seem too far a stretch.

But, in case you needed further proof that Chopra is channeling her friend, Turner has also debuted similar coppery-pink eye looks in recent outings.

See also, exhibit A:

Annnnnd exhibit B:

The definition of best friends: When you do everything together and are constantly twinning. Turner and Chopra have it perfected.

