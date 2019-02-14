In last night's appearance at the V&A, Kate Middleton rewore earrings with a special connection: They're the same ones that she wore to the wedding of her sister, Pippa Middleton.

Similar Kiki McDonough drop earrings are available on their website.

Kate loves to make small sentimental statements with her jewelry choices, like this debut of a pair loved by Princess Diana.

In last night's glam appearance at the Victoria & Albert Museum for the 100 Women in Finance event, Kate Middleton paired a floaty pink Gucci dress with the most perfect drop morganite and diamond earrings, designed by Kiki McDonough according to multiple sources. And the last time she wore them, it was for a particularly meaningful event for the duchess—the wedding of her sister, Pippa Middleton, to James Matthews.

Kiki McDonough Special Edition Morganite Earrings with Diamond Flower Top in White Gold Kiki McDonough kiki.co.uk $4,916.67 SHOP IT

The earrings were special edition, which also means the style is on the older side (good for her, but bad for me emulating her style in every way). However, there are similar styles on the brand's website that are still in stock.

According to HELLO!, Kiki McDonough is one of Kate's absolutely favorite jewelry designers. "She particularly loves the brand's cushion drop earrings, which she has in green amethyst, pale pink and yellow gold." If you love it, buy it in every color, I always say.

Also, Kate loves to make a sentimental statement through her jewelry (just like Meghan Markle!). She just wore Princess Diana's Diamond and South Sea Pearl earrings, a much-loved pair by the Princess of Wales, for the first time at the BAFTAs. So not only are Kate's jewelry choices gorgeous, but they're actually significant for her too.

As a reminder, this is how Kate wore the Kiki McDonough earrings to Pippa's wedding in 2017, to pair with her petal-pink Alexander McQueen outfit:

Getty Images Max Mumby/Indigo

And here's a close-up of the pair from last night:

Getty Images Max Mumby/Indigo

So sparkly!

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE