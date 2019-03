Fashion month is finally coming to an end, with Louis Vuitton closing out the fall 2019 season. Vuitton creative director Nicolas Ghesquière will be presenting his latest spin on the logo bags and chic ready-to-wear the brand is known for. Here, watch Paris Fashion Week's final show, live from the French capital.

