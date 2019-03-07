image
Today's Top Stories
1
Aidy Bryant on Her New Hulu Series, 'Shrill'
image
2
Add These Feminist Books to Your Reading List
image
3
The 9 Best Makeup Trends You'll See All Spring
image
4
Alyssa Mastromonaco on Not Having Kids
image
5
70 Songs Here to Get You Through Your Breakup

Kim Kardashian's Naked Leopard-Print Catsuit Is Straight Out of 'The Aristocats'

Twins!

image
By Marina Liao
image
Splash News

At this point, I don't question why any of the Kardashians wear what they wear. Case in point: Kim in her sheer leopard print catsuit. The star was photographed leaving her hotel and arriving at BFF Olivier Rousteing's in Paris in the fierce ensemble. Like me, you probably thought: Was this outfit for a photoshoot? Did Rousteing design it for Kim? What is happening? It turns out the catsuit was by none other than Azzedine Alaïa, and this wasn't the first time Kim channeled her inner feline.

Earlier in the week, the star had posed in another Alaïa leopard print creation and posted a photo to Instagram with the caption, "You don’t understand...this is an Alaïa." The archival piece was from the designer's Fall 1991 collection and was worn by supermodel Deon Bray. Kim is a fan of the late designer's look, and she totally rocked both one-pieces.

The star was such a fan of the second look she also shared several Instagrams of her posing on a chair, on the ledge of a bathtub, and on the bed. This time, she topped off the lewk with a Parisian beret. And, as one of our editors pointed out, Kim looked like a real-life version of Disney's The Aristocats. How très chic.

The side-by-side proof:

image
Instagram user kimkardashianEverett

Kim's original 'gram:

View this post on Instagram

An a whatta???

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

image
Splash News

Her previous leopard one-piece look:

View this post on Instagram

You don’t understand...this is an Alaia

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Will this be Kim's last cat-centric look? I will keep you posted, so stay tuned.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Related Stories
image
Kim Kardashian's Most Naked Outfits of All Time
image
Kylie Channels Sister Kim in a Pink Latex Dress
image
Kim Kardashian Jokes About Being "Naked" in Speech
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Fashion
image
15 Chic Easter Dresses You Can Wear Year-Round
image The Item I Wear to Death: My ASOS Leather Jacket
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Kate Middleton Wears an Olive Sportsmax Coart
image
The Best Shoes From The Outnet's Major Sale
image The Best Vegan Clothing Brands Out There
Louis Vuitton : Runway - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2019 Show Live
image Meghan Markle's Coat and Dress Combo is Dreamy
Miu Miu - Runway RTW - Spring 2017 - Paris Fashion Week How to Stream Miu Miu's Fall '19 Show
image Karl Lagerfeld's Final Chanel Show Was Stunning
image Wear These St. Paddy's Day-Themed Clothes All Year