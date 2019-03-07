At this point, I don't question why any of the Kardashians wear what they wear. Case in point: Kim in her sheer leopard print catsuit. The star was photographed leaving her hotel and arriving at BFF Olivier Rousteing's in Paris in the fierce ensemble. Like me, you probably thought: Was this outfit for a photoshoot? Did Rousteing design it for Kim? What is happening? It turns out the catsuit was by none other than Azzedine Alaïa, and this wasn't the first time Kim channeled her inner feline.

Earlier in the week, the star had posed in another Alaïa leopard print creation and posted a photo to Instagram with the caption, "You don’t understand...this is an Alaïa." The archival piece was from the designer's Fall 1991 collection and was worn by supermodel Deon Bray. Kim is a fan of the late designer's look, and she totally rocked both one-pieces.

The star was such a fan of the second look she also shared several Instagrams of her posing on a chair, on the ledge of a bathtub, and on the bed. This time, she topped off the lewk with a Parisian beret. And, as one of our editors pointed out, Kim looked like a real-life version of Disney's The Aristocats. How très chic.

The side-by-side proof:

Instagram user kimkardashian Everett

Kim's original 'gram:



Splash News

Her previous leopard one-piece look:



Will this be Kim's last cat-centric look? I will keep you posted, so stay tuned.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

