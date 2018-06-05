Today's Top Stories
1
Kim Kardashian Jokes About Being "Naked" in Speech
2
Karamo Brown on 'Queer Eye' Season Two
mobile phone street style
3
This iOS Feature Will Break Your Twitter Addiction
art-with-me-gamelatron-peter-ruprecht
4
Must-See Photos From Tulum's Art Festival
Twilight stars Kristen Stewart and Rob Pattinson together
5
Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson Seen Together

Kim Kardashian Wins Iconic Fashion Award Despite Iconic Nakedness

She joked about "being naked most of the time.""

Getty Images

On Monday night, Kim Kardashian won the Influencer Award at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards. It was the first honor of its type to be given out and, given her iconic fashion moments, Kim could not have been a more suitable recipient. (I mean, remember when she wore this talked-about nude latex dress? Or when she made biker shorts a wardrobe staple?)

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Kim's speech made light of the irony of winning a fashion award when she has a known affinity for wearing barely-there clothes (exhibit A). "I'm kind of shocked that I'm winning a fashion award when I'm naked most of the time," she joked." The star then became serious, however, and said that fashion "was always something she loved," and was honored to have received the award.

See Kim's full speech, and then check out what her sis Kendall Jenner wore on the CFDA red carpet.

Related Story
Gigi Hadid Wore This to the CFDA Fashion Awards
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Fashion
Gigi Hadid Wore This to the CFDA Fashion Awards
Kendall Jenner Attended the CFDA Fashion Awards
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
 See the Best BET Awards Looks of All Times
What to Know About Alexander Wang's New Collection
This Fan Re-Created Taylor Swift's Tour Outfit
Harry Styles' New Gucci Campaign Photos
Kim Kardashian Just Wore a See-Through Dress
Summer Wedding Guest Dresses for Any Budget
J.Crew Prinkshop feminist shirt for boys J.Crew Stands By Its “I Am a Feminist Too” Shirt
I Found the Strapless Bra Dreams Are Made Of