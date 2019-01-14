Throwback to her in this sheer dress while pregnant with Saint.
Name a celebrity who wears more revealing outfits—what we like to call "naked dresses"—than Kim Kardashian. We'll wait. The star has made it known in interviews and on social media that she doesn't mind bearing it all, whether on the red carpet, a magazine photoshoot, or a mirror selfie. She even joked about her iconic nakedness while accepting a CFDA fashion award in 2018. And that's cool, naked looks have become a lifestyle for her. She takes it seriously, rocking sheer ensembles that are also high-fashion from the likes of Givenchy and Roberto Cavalli that most stars wouldn't dare to wear. Kim embraces her body and the cold (because okay, she has to be cold sometimes in these transparent looks) all in the name of fashion. So, just how many naked lewks has she worn? We rounded up 21 of her best, ahead.
Kim arrived to the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live in capri leggings and a one-shoulder crop top, which had an extra piece of fabric dangling in the front (that part's a little confusing, tbh). The look was very Kim: tiny top, skintight pants, PVC mules.
Kim's preference for wearing just a bra under a blazer is common knowledge at this point. This time around, the star was snapped leaving The Plaza Hotel in NYC in said style with see-through leggings as well. This lewk paired with her platinum blonde hair actually...dare I say...works?
The next time my dress has a rip, I'll consider slashing it even more so it looks like this. The reality star wore a dress with major cutouts, revealing her ribcage and belly button. I'm also loving her slicked back hair. I'm not sure where she's going, but she looks fierce.
When your shirt is too sheer for a bra, just go...braless? Kim forewent the undergarment and wore her black tank top with just a pair of cut-off cameo shorts. If you like her outfit, but don't want to completely free the nipple, wear a bralette underneath.
Kim attended Balmain's first Los Angeles boutique opening in a white crop top and shimmery sheer skirt with thigh-high slit (and very specific pair kind of underwear we have to assume). The star always seems confident in next-to-nothing and this time was no different.
Velour leggings seem rather hot to wear in July, but Kim stays cool by wearing just a lace bra with it. She covered up with an oversize blazer for a "going out" look, while that Prada bag made the outfit feel fashionable.
Kim attended The Daily Front Row Award Show in a Givenchy Fall 2011 look. The couture piece featured scattered beading and a sheer skirt to show off the bodysuit underneath. The only thing Kim's missing in this white Romantic look? Angel wings.
A longtime supporter/BFF of Olivier Rousteing, Kim attended his Balmain spring 2017 show at Paris Fashion Week. The star sat front row in what can only be described as a fisherman's net. She did, however, wear nude undergarments to strategically obscure the important areas.
The purpose of a see-through blazer and skirt seems to be showing off your cool undergarments, which is what Kim did while touring Paris. She greeted photographers in a rather transparent look and strappy heels. One pro to an outfit like this: It likely didn't take up much space in her luggage.
If Kim's in Miami, there's a good chance she's baring it all (the weather is hot and humid down there). Case in point: this black bodysuit dress with a plunging neckline and sheer skirt. To make the nighttime outfit a little fancier, she accessorized with a sparkly choker. Thoughts, Kanye?
Unlike Meghan Markle's picks from the House of Givenchy, Kim goes for the most revealing of dresses. Mrs. West sat front row in this lace slip dress and robe at the label's spring 2017 show in Paris.
Kim's version of denim on denim consists of an oversize jacket and fitted shorts with thigh-high transparent Yeezy boots. Instead of a shirt, she chose a matching light blue bra for a sexy take on this street style outfit.
Remember when Kim wore this vintage John Galliano minidress to the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards? She arrived in the semi-sheer number with wet hair style and lace-up black heels. This is one of her most memorable red carpet looks to date—not everyone can rock this hair or dress.
Kim arrived for a gala in Kensington Gardens (the same place where Kate Middleton has been spotted walking with her kids) dressed in a sheer Roberto Cavalli dress and khaki belt. The star kept her dress hem off the ground with platform sandals and further accessorized with a thin matching scarf.
This beige dress completely covers Kim's silhouette. But, you didn't think she'd leave out an opportunity to add her own twist to this otherwise conservative look did you? Enter a beige bra and high-waisted bottoms under this very sheer dress.
In 2015, while pregnant with baby Saint, Kim went on a naked dress roll. Here, she arrived for the LACMA Art + Film Gala in a Givenchy all-lace look and dripping in Lorraine Schwartz jewels. Maternity dress? What's that?
Kim never tried to hide her pregnant belly. She owned it in a black lace gown that revealed her bump while attending Givenchy's spring 2016 fashion show in NYC.
When a designer sends a sheer dress down the runway, you can bet Kim has her eyes on it. She wore this Proenza Schouler fall 2015 runway look to the June CFDA Fashion Awards in NYC, and yes it was completely transparent. Luckily, Kim seems to own plenty of high-waisted hot pants.
For the 2015 Met Gala, Kim wore a sheer Roberto Cavalli gown with strategically placed lace and a feathered train on the red carpet. The designer ensemble featured intricate beading and strong shoulder details. Like most of her red carpet choices, this one veered on the dangerously sheer and sexy side while also being gorgeous and glam.
For a photoshoot, Kim wore a cage dress over black undergarments and a fur coat. The star isn't new to
undressing for covers, though this one is slightly less naked-y than many of her previous outfits.
Kim's love for see-through red carpet ensembles can be traced back to as early as 2014. For the GQ Men of the Year awards in London, the reality star wore this Ralph & Russo mermaid style skirt over a custom latex bodysuit from Atsuko Kudo (the same designer who made her infamous pink latex dress). (Was this the beginning of her love for naked looks and latex?)