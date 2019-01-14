Name a celebrity who wears more revealing outfits—what we like to call "naked dresses"—than Kim Kardashian. We'll wait. The star has made it known in interviews and on social media that she doesn't mind bearing it all, whether on the red carpet, a magazine photoshoot, or a mirror selfie. She even joked about her iconic nakedness while accepting a CFDA fashion award in 2018. And that's cool, naked looks have become a lifestyle for her. She takes it seriously, rocking sheer ensembles that are also high-fashion from the likes of Givenchy and Roberto Cavalli that most stars wouldn't dare to wear. Kim embraces her body and the cold (because okay, she has to be cold sometimes in these transparent looks) all in the name of fashion. So, just how many naked lewks has she worn? We rounded up 21 of her best, ahead.