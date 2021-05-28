The 36 Best Swimwear Brands of Summer 2022

Your next go-to suit is on this list.

bikini
(Image credit: Arthur Elgort / Conde Nast / Getty Images)
Taylor Ayers

By published

Summer is just around the corner, which means lying out in the sun at a beach, a park, or—for those city dwellers among us—a rooftop. Regardless of your location, you'll need a cute swimsuit. Thankfully, brands that carry trendy swimwear and vacation pieces are releasing their latest styles to help us ring in the warm weather. Ahead, you'll find some of this season's best brands—from Reina Olga, which will have you standing out on a crowded beach with their daring silhouettes and bright patterns, to Inez Valentine, a swimwear brand launched in the pandemic which showcases sustainable swimwear that will accentuate your natural curves. With so much great swimwear to choose from, your biggest issue will be where and when to wear them all.

TJ Swim

TJ Swim

(Image credit: Courtesy of TJ Swim)

Spend a perfect weekend poolside in beloved Australian swimwear brand TJ Swim. Filled with trendy colors, cheeky Brazilian cuts and sustainable materials TJ Swim provides premium quality swimwear that complements all sizes and body types and will last you for seasons to come.

TJ Swim Delilah Top

TJ Swim Iman One Piece

TJ Swim Cara Top

TJ Swim Jasmine One Piece

Sommer Swim

Sommer Swim

(Image credit: Courtesy of Sommer Swim)

Feel like your favorite celebs this summer in luxury swimwear label Sommer Swim. This brand is known for their minimal coverage tops and bottoms, ideal for tanning and island-hoping.

Sommer Swim

Sommer Swim XENA Plumage - Halter Bikini Top

Sommer Swim MAXIM Bahamas - One-Piece Swimsuit

Sommer Swim UMA Bianco - Bralette Bikini Top

Sommer Swim SIENNA Baroque - High Waisted Bikini Bottoms

Wave Babe Swimwear

Wave Babe Swim

(Image credit: Courtesy of Wave Babe Swim)

Suns out, buns out! Make any beach-day an instagram moment with Wave Babe Swimwear's eye-catching Shimmers and Sunday Ribbed collections. You are bound to find the fit and fabric of your dreams with their array of options and sizing.

Wave Babe Swim Limelight Shimmer Bottom

Wave Babe Swimwear Milos Top | Apricot

Wave Babe Swimwear Pacifica Bottom | Ibiza

Wave Babe Swim Monaco Top | Black Sand

Londre

Londre Swim

(Image credit: Courtesy of Londre)

This Canadian small business wants you to get the most out of your swimwear. You'll find back-less one-pieces, asymmetric tops, minimalistic styles and more that easily double in functionality. Each piece of Londre's swimwear is ethically and sustainably made from a minimum of six plastic water bottles, all constructed to withstand the wear and tear of the surf and sand.

Londre The Minimalist

Londre The Multiway

Londre Limited Edition - The Sarah Top

Londre The Ruffle

Agua By Agua Bendita

Agua by Agua Bendita

(Image credit: Courtesy of Agua by Agua Bendita)

Give your next get-away a luxury feel with Agua by Agua Bendita's tropical prints and retro silhouettes. Find delicate bikinis and feminine one-pieces that are easily paired with matching separates for a dream vacation on the coast.

Agua by Agua Bendita Toronja Dahlia One-Piece

Agua by Agua Bendita Kiwi Ruffled Floral Bikini

Agua by Agua Bendita Agraz Ruffled Floral-Print Bikini

Agua by Agua Bendita Durazno Embroidered Swimsuit

Deta Knits

Deta Knit

(Image credit: Courtesy of Deta Knit)

Transition from "inside to swim time" this summer without hesitation with Deta Knits. This made-in-L.A. brand produces swimwear out of water resistant yarn that maintains its shape and doesn't absorb water (how cool!). Just add your favorite shorts with any of their knit bikinis or one-pieces to easily go from beach to brunch.

Deta Curve Top Sky

Deta Curve Top Coral

Deta One Piece Mustard

Deta One Piece Cream

Lokiki

Lokiki

(Image credit: Courtesy of Lokiki)

New York City swimwear label Lokiki is making timeless, beautiful and functional pieces that will last you a lifetime. Find minimalistic hues, plunging necklines, flattering high-waisted briefs and so much more.

Lokiki Maya High Waist Bottom

lokiki Helen Scoop Top

Lokiki Zadie Bra Top

Lokiki Helen Scoop One Piece

OOKIOH

OOKIOH

(Image credit: Courtesy of OOKIOH)

OOKIOH is a sustainable swimwear line that is crafted out of 100 percent regenerated materials (i.e. fishing nets) and their main objective is continually reduce and eliminate their carbon footprint. You've earned your vacation days, so do it right with OOKIOH. Feel good and look good with their nostalgic silhouettes that have a hint of a modern feel that you'll have for seasons to come.

OOKIOH Dominican Bottom

OOKIOH Newport One Piece

OOKIOH Seattle Top

OOKIOH Palisades One Piece

Haight

Haight

(Image credit: Courtesy of Haight)

This Brazilian label creates sophisticated and modern swimwear. Expect to find clean lines, sculptural silhouettes and elegant designs that are easily worn in or out of the water.

HAIGHT Vintage bikini

HAIGHT Tati swimsuit

HAIGHT Grazi Stretch-Crepe Bikini

HAIGHT Vintage Stretch-Knit Bikini

Lea the Label

Léa The Label

(Image credit: Courtesy of Lea the Label)

This swimwear brand proves minimalism and sustainability aren't the least bit boring. Lea The Label's collection focuses on making their product out of Econyl—a material made entirely out of waste products—and the natural color palette, strappy detailing, and ultra high-waisted bottoms accentuate your figure, making it a collection that you can't resist.

Léa The Label Pelagia Top

Léa The Label Palermo Bottom

Léa The Label Loren Top

Léa The Label Capri Bottom

Acacia

Acacia

(Image credit: Courtesy of Acacia)

Inspired by her mother and the women who raise us, Naomi Acacia designed a ready-to-wear swimwear brand for women at every age. The Hawaiian brand boasts a collection of wearable swimsuits made for real women. Whether you're building sandcastles on the beach or paddle boarding in the bay, Acacia swimwear will make you feel feminine and confident.

Acacia Baja Top

Acacia Ruby Top

Acacia Florence Crochet Full Piece

Acacia Bronx Full Piece

Monday Swimwear

Monday Swimwear

(Image credit: Courtesy of Monday Swimwear)

Founded by two "swimwear connoisseur" best friends, Monday Swimwear set out to design a collection of bikinis and one-pieces that made their customers feel sexy and confident without all the digging and prodding of other swimwear. This size-inclusive brand provides a breath of fresh air with their wide range of swimsuits, as well as tops that are sculpted precisely to fit women up to an E/F cup.

Monday Swimwear Maui Top

Monday Swimwear Palma Bottom

Monday Swimwear Bahamas One Piece

Monday Swimwear Acapulco Top

Skatie

Skatie

(Image credit: Courtesy of Skatie)

This Venice-based brand is all about the bright colors and prints that leave you California dreamin'. Skatie creates sustainable swimwear from surplus and upcycled fabrics that cater to a wide range of bust sizes and hug your body in all the right places.

Skatie Resa - Byron

Skatie Kate Top - Loveland

Skatie Ella Top - Memphis

Skatie Ellis Top - Gobi

MBM

MBM

(Image credit: Courtesy of MBM)

MBM was created from the ground up by Marcia Maxwell, a self-taught designer who has a knack for structured silhouettes and clean lines. Grab your bestie and try any of MBM's sultry, one-of-a-kind styles for your next girls' getaway.

MBM Swim Serenity - Black

MBM Swim Zen - White

MBM Swim Karma

MBM Swim Discovery

Capittana

Capittana is a Peruvian-based swimwear brand that adds a touch of charm to their vibrant and playful pieces. This female-owned brand produces all of their fabrics sustainably, and each of their garments are handcrafted by women in Peru.

Capittana Belen Pale Pink Low Waist

Capittana Paloma Denim

Capittana Sara Blue

Capittana Tasha Turquoise

Reina Olga

Searching for swimwear that will stand out? You've come to the right place. Founded by two sisters who aren't afraid to leave little to the imagination, Reina Olga is filled with vibrant prints, bold patterns, and retro silhouettes that will catch everyone's eye.

Reina Olga Exotica Criss-Cross Swimsuit

Reina Olga Wrap-Design Bikini

Reina Olga Italian Stallion Cutout Printed Swimsuit

Reina Olga Suede-Effect Bikini

Follow Suit

Follow Suit

(Image credit: Courtesy of Follow Suit)

Follow Suit boasts bold colors and vibrant patterns inspired by Mediterranean beaches. But their main focus is sustainability. Patterns are digitally printed onto fabric using 90 percent less dye and saving 40 liters more water than typical methods, plus they opt to use 100 percent regenerated nylon. They hope others will follow suit—pun intended—by making eco-conscious choices.

Follow Suit The Annie Top

Follow Suit The Jane Bottom

Follow Suit The Jacquelyn Top

Follow Suit The Tati Top in Sand

Peony

Peony

(Image credit: Courtesy of Peony)

This Australian label blends boho chic and retro femininity for an eco-friendly and thoughtful collection made entirely of recycled and sustainable fabric. What more could you want? Peony's many shapes and soft color palettes will have you itching to bury your toes in the sand.

Peony + NET SUSTAIN crochet-trimmed floral-print stretch-ECONYL bikini top

Peony Crochet-Trimmed Floral-Print Bikini Briefs

Peony Ruched Gingham Swimsuit

Peony Primrose Vacation Crop

Castamira

Castamira

(Image credit: Courtesy of Castamira)

Inspired by nature and crafted in LA, former Wilhelmina model Chantel Davis created a eco-friendly swimwear label that adds flirty touches to classic flattering silhouettes.

Castamira Oasis

Castamira Kara

Castamira Gemser

Castamira Free Will

Series the Label

Series the Label

(Image credit: Courtesy of Series the Label)

Series The Label is an effortlessly chic independent label that got its start in 2018. Designed, developed, and made in New York, STL creates elevated swim essentials that help you build a thoughtful swimwear wardrobe. Each of their collections is produced with the previous one in mind, allowing their customer to create multiple poolside looks season after season.

Series The Label Jules Reversible Two Piece

Series The Label Leda Two Piece

Series The Label Ava Reversible Two Piece

Series The Label Cora Reversible One Piece

Blackbough Swimwear

Blackbough Swimwear

(Image credit: Courtesy of Blackbough Swimwear)

Affordable, high-quality swimwear? Beach, please! Blackbough Swimwear is made for the girl that who loves sun-kissed skin and spending the day in the sand. You'll find everything you could want with Blackbough, from trendy prints and color palettes to tops and bottoms that fit you like a glove.

Blackbough Swim Mila Top

Blackbough Swim Tona Top

Blackbough Swim Billie Top

Blackbough Swim Paige Top

Youswim

Youswim

(Image credit: Courtesy of Youswim)

Your swimwear should fit you, you shouldn't fit your swimwear—and that's exactly what Youswim strives for. Their ribbed and seamless fabric stretches to adapt to your curves, and it's hard to believe it's not magic. Don't believe us? Try out any of their Eva, Aplomb, or Poise styles and see for yourself.

youswim Eva High Waist Two-Piece

youswim Poise Standard Waist Two-Piece

youswim Poise One-Piece

youswim Eva Standard Waist Two-Piece

Inez Valentine

Inez Valentine

(Image credit: Courtesy of Inez Valentine)

Founded by Bianca Ubeda and Rocco Valentine, Inez Valentine is a queer, Latina-owned swimwear brand based in New York. The brand launched in July 2020 and aims to reduce their environmental impact by sourcing eco-friendly fabrics and manufacturing in the U.S., all while creating simple yet luxurious designs. Their figure-flattering silhouettes perfectly accentuate the natural curves of a woman's body, making this the perfect addition to your personal swimwear collection.

Inez Valentine Sheri Top

Inez Valentine Josie Cheeky Bottom

Inez Valentine Peyton One-piece

Inez Valentine Delilah Top

Anemos

Anemos

(Image credit: Courtesy of Anemos)

Anemos takes a minimal and simplistic approach when designing their swimwear. From dainty straps to high-cut styles, Anemos' pieces are a '90s supermodel's dream that you'll wear long after you've left the beach.

The K.M. Tie One Piece in Leopard Print

The Brigitte Underwire Top

The Asymmetric Tortoise High Waisted Bottom

The K.M. Tie One Piece

AEXAE

AEXAE

(Image credit: Courtesy of AEXAE)

Make a splash and forget about any tan line problems with AEXAE. The Australian brand mixes modern and classic details into their collection, giving the designs versatility and style that keep them in demand season after season.

Aexae Bandeau Top

Aexae Vest Top

Aexae Micro Tie Neck Top

Aexae Bandeau One-Piece

Vitamin A

VitaminA

(Image credit: Courtesy of VitaminA)

"Super sustainable, super sexy." Vitamin A's collections are designed with recycled and plant-based materials, and everything from their swimwear to their loungewear is made to last and built to keep you feeling confident and guilt-free while strutting down the boardwalk.

Vitamin A. Mila Top

Vitamin A. Remy Rashguard

Vitamin A. Leah One Piece

Vitamin A. Moss Top

Eberjey

Eberjey

(Image credit: Courtesy of Eberjey)

Eberjey wants to spark your adventurous side. It's all about silhouettes with high-quality, figure-flattering cuts, made with smooth and comfortable fabrics. Let this breezy and sophisticated swimwear easily take you from a beach day to date night.

Eberjey Royale Ikat Dakota Bikini Top