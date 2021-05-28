Summer is just around the corner, which means lying out in the sun at a beach, a park, or—for those city dwellers among us—a rooftop. Regardless of your location, you'll need a cute swimsuit. Thankfully, brands that carry trendy swimwear and vacation pieces are releasing their latest styles to help us ring in the warm weather. Ahead, you'll find some of this season's best brands—from Reina Olga, which will have you standing out on a crowded beach with their daring silhouettes and bright patterns, to Inez Valentine, a swimwear brand launched in the pandemic which showcases sustainable swimwear that will accentuate your natural curves. With so much great swimwear to choose from, your biggest issue will be where and when to wear them all.

TJ Swim

Spend a perfect weekend poolside in beloved Australian swimwear brand TJ Swim. Filled with trendy colors, cheeky Brazilian cuts and sustainable materials TJ Swim provides premium quality swimwear that complements all sizes and body types and will last you for seasons to come.

Sommer Swim

Feel like your favorite celebs this summer in luxury swimwear label Sommer Swim. This brand is known for their minimal coverage tops and bottoms, ideal for tanning and island-hoping.

Wave Babe Swimwear

Suns out, buns out! Make any beach-day an instagram moment with Wave Babe Swimwear's eye-catching Shimmers and Sunday Ribbed collections. You are bound to find the fit and fabric of your dreams with their array of options and sizing.

Londre

This Canadian small business wants you to get the most out of your swimwear. You'll find back-less one-pieces, asymmetric tops, minimalistic styles and more that easily double in functionality. Each piece of Londre's swimwear is ethically and sustainably made from a minimum of six plastic water bottles, all constructed to withstand the wear and tear of the surf and sand.

Agua By Agua Bendita

Give your next get-away a luxury feel with Agua by Agua Bendita's tropical prints and retro silhouettes. Find delicate bikinis and feminine one-pieces that are easily paired with matching separates for a dream vacation on the coast.

Deta Knits

Transition from "inside to swim time" this summer without hesitation with Deta Knits. This made-in-L.A. brand produces swimwear out of water resistant yarn that maintains its shape and doesn't absorb water (how cool!). Just add your favorite shorts with any of their knit bikinis or one-pieces to easily go from beach to brunch.

Lokiki

New York City swimwear label Lokiki is making timeless, beautiful and functional pieces that will last you a lifetime. Find minimalistic hues, plunging necklines, flattering high-waisted briefs and so much more.

OOKIOH

OOKIOH is a sustainable swimwear line that is crafted out of 100 percent regenerated materials (i.e. fishing nets) and their main objective is continually reduce and eliminate their carbon footprint. You've earned your vacation days, so do it right with OOKIOH. Feel good and look good with their nostalgic silhouettes that have a hint of a modern feel that you'll have for seasons to come.

Haight

This Brazilian label creates sophisticated and modern swimwear. Expect to find clean lines, sculptural silhouettes and elegant designs that are easily worn in or out of the water.

Lea the Label

This swimwear brand proves minimalism and sustainability aren't the least bit boring. Lea The Label's collection focuses on making their product out of Econyl—a material made entirely out of waste products—and the natural color palette, strappy detailing, and ultra high-waisted bottoms accentuate your figure, making it a collection that you can't resist.

Acacia

Inspired by her mother and the women who raise us, Naomi Acacia designed a ready-to-wear swimwear brand for women at every age. The Hawaiian brand boasts a collection of wearable swimsuits made for real women. Whether you're building sandcastles on the beach or paddle boarding in the bay, Acacia swimwear will make you feel feminine and confident.

Monday Swimwear

Founded by two "swimwear connoisseur" best friends, Monday Swimwear set out to design a collection of bikinis and one-pieces that made their customers feel sexy and confident without all the digging and prodding of other swimwear. This size-inclusive brand provides a breath of fresh air with their wide range of swimsuits, as well as tops that are sculpted precisely to fit women up to an E/F cup.

Skatie

This Venice-based brand is all about the bright colors and prints that leave you California dreamin'. Skatie creates sustainable swimwear from surplus and upcycled fabrics that cater to a wide range of bust sizes and hug your body in all the right places.

MBM

MBM was created from the ground up by Marcia Maxwell, a self-taught designer who has a knack for structured silhouettes and clean lines. Grab your bestie and try any of MBM's sultry, one-of-a-kind styles for your next girls' getaway.

Capittana

Capittana is a Peruvian-based swimwear brand that adds a touch of charm to their vibrant and playful pieces. This female-owned brand produces all of their fabrics sustainably, and each of their garments are handcrafted by women in Peru.

Reina Olga

Searching for swimwear that will stand out? You've come to the right place. Founded by two sisters who aren't afraid to leave little to the imagination, Reina Olga is filled with vibrant prints, bold patterns, and retro silhouettes that will catch everyone's eye.

Follow Suit

Follow Suit boasts bold colors and vibrant patterns inspired by Mediterranean beaches. But their main focus is sustainability. Patterns are digitally printed onto fabric using 90 percent less dye and saving 40 liters more water than typical methods, plus they opt to use 100 percent regenerated nylon. They hope others will follow suit—pun intended—by making eco-conscious choices.

Peony

This Australian label blends boho chic and retro femininity for an eco-friendly and thoughtful collection made entirely of recycled and sustainable fabric. What more could you want? Peony's many shapes and soft color palettes will have you itching to bury your toes in the sand.

Castamira

Inspired by nature and crafted in LA, former Wilhelmina model Chantel Davis created a eco-friendly swimwear label that adds flirty touches to classic flattering silhouettes.

Series the Label

Series The Label is an effortlessly chic independent label that got its start in 2018. Designed, developed, and made in New York, STL creates elevated swim essentials that help you build a thoughtful swimwear wardrobe. Each of their collections is produced with the previous one in mind, allowing their customer to create multiple poolside looks season after season.

Blackbough Swimwear

Affordable, high-quality swimwear? Beach, please! Blackbough Swimwear is made for the girl that who loves sun-kissed skin and spending the day in the sand. You'll find everything you could want with Blackbough, from trendy prints and color palettes to tops and bottoms that fit you like a glove.

Youswim

Your swimwear should fit you, you shouldn't fit your swimwear—and that's exactly what Youswim strives for. Their ribbed and seamless fabric stretches to adapt to your curves, and it's hard to believe it's not magic. Don't believe us? Try out any of their Eva, Aplomb, or Poise styles and see for yourself.

Inez Valentine

Founded by Bianca Ubeda and Rocco Valentine, Inez Valentine is a queer, Latina-owned swimwear brand based in New York. The brand launched in July 2020 and aims to reduce their environmental impact by sourcing eco-friendly fabrics and manufacturing in the U.S., all while creating simple yet luxurious designs. Their figure-flattering silhouettes perfectly accentuate the natural curves of a woman's body, making this the perfect addition to your personal swimwear collection.

Anemos

Anemos takes a minimal and simplistic approach when designing their swimwear. From dainty straps to high-cut styles, Anemos' pieces are a '90s supermodel's dream that you'll wear long after you've left the beach.

AEXAE

Make a splash and forget about any tan line problems with AEXAE. The Australian brand mixes modern and classic details into their collection, giving the designs versatility and style that keep them in demand season after season.

Vitamin A

"Super sustainable, super sexy." Vitamin A's collections are designed with recycled and plant-based materials, and everything from their swimwear to their loungewear is made to last and built to keep you feeling confident and guilt-free while strutting down the boardwalk.

Eberjey

Eberjey wants to spark your adventurous side. It's all about silhouettes with high-quality, figure-flattering cuts, made with smooth and comfortable fabrics. Let this breezy and sophisticated swimwear easily take you from a beach day to date night.