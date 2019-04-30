On Monday night, actress Katie Holmes was amongst the celebrity guests attending the Chanel Artists Dinner, held at Balthazars in New York City.



Usually a fan of soft colors and delicate florals, Holmes mixed up her style in a dramatic leather-on-leather look.



She styled a leather blazer with matching leather trousers, and added a pop of color with her quilted Chanel bag.

While most of us enjoyed a Monday evening involving takeout and Game of Thrones theories, some of Hollywoods biggest stars swapped the couch for the red carpet, to attend the annual Chanel Artists Dinner held at Balthazar’s in New York City. Amongst the A-listers was actress Katie Holmes, who stole the show with a look that could not have strayed further from her usual style.

Think of the 40-year-old Dawson’s Creek star and you probably think of floating florals and feminine shapes, but last night the mother-of-one went all out with a slick, leather-on-leather look. Holmes chose a smart black leather blazer for the evening, double breasted with three-quarter length sleeves, along with a pair of matching cropped trousers and classic black pumps.

The outfit was effortlessly chic, and came styled with a pop of color courtesy of a classic quilted Chanel bag in a vivid shade of coral. Spot the cute turquoise nail polish, too.

With an outfit that made such a statement, Holmes kept her hair naturally bouncy with a slight wave, while makeup was clean and simple. Glowing skin, a subtly smokey eye, and a touch of blush pink lip color worked as a fresh-looking combination.

Just last month, Holmes stepped out of her comfort zone in a similar fashion, taking to Instagram to show a patent midi skirt and seriously high nude stilettos combo. It looks like we could be starting to see a new side to her style, and I’m totally here for it.

