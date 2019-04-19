image
Katie Holmes Wears the Most Perfect Transitional Spring Outerwear—an Aritzia Trench Coat

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
David LivingstonGetty Images
    • The midi-length Aritzia Odette trench coat is still available in light and dark tan, and is the perfect layerable outerwear.

        Listen—spring weather's tough, and layering is critical (my curly hair's always up from the humidity, and I have a chunky cardigan on standby). Luckily, Katie Holmes is basically giving us all lessons in how to dress for the weather. Yesterday, she stepped out in what I can only describe as the ideal transitional outfit: the oversize, midi-length Aritzia Odette trench coat. It also comes in a darker tan and it's not even sold out yet. **pulls out credit card**

        Aritzia
        Wilfred aritzia.com
        $298.00
        SHOP IT

        Katie paired the look with a black and white striped shirt, plaid slacks, and studded flats—just the right, basic contrast to the neutral jacket. Initially she was photographed during the day with a bag in hand—likely getting ready for Suri Cruise's 13th birthday in Soho, New York, which happened later that evening. (You can go here for those photos—they're super cute, and you'll be amazed by how tall Suri's gotten.) No sign of boyfriend Jamie Foxx, but reportedly he's got a great relationship with her, so maybe they're celebrating separately.

        Just in case we'd forgotten, Katie is great at the outerwear game, recently stepping out in the most perfect bubble-gum pink Acme Studios coat. She's also looking ahead to the warmer weather in the most fetching striped Ulla Johnson jumpsuit I've ever seen.

        Here's a look at the full outfit:

        image
        BACKGRID

        Sigh. One day, hopefully I'll look that polished and put together while the humidity wreaks havoc on my hair.

