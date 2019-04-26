image
Katie Holmes Reportedly Flew Suri Cruise to Paris for Her 13th Birthday, and It Sounds Incredible

Who doesn't love caviar tasting on their 13th birthday?

image
By Lucy Wood
image
Getty Images
  • Katie Holmes’ daughter Suri Cruise turned 13 on April 18, and the actress reportedly swept the teenager off to Paris to celebrate.

  • According to PEOPLE, French tabloid Closer reports that Katie treated Suri and two of her best friends to a lavish evening including caviar tasting and non-alcoholic mojitos.

  • Last week, the mother and daughter enjoyed a more casual, low-key celebration in New York.

    Katie Holmes is not like a regular mom, she’s a cool mom, so it goes without saying that she would make sure daughter Suri Cruise kicked off her teenage years in style. The 40-year-old actress reportedly flew Suri, who turned 13 last week on April 18, on a super special trip to Paris to celebrate, and it sounds like the ultimate dream for this fully grown woman, let alone a teenager.

    After all, you only turn 13 once. Katie apparently swept Suri and two of her best school friends off to the French capital for a lavish, VIP-style party. PEOPLE reports that, per French tabloid Closer, Suri’s bash was hosted at swanky rooftop restaurant Les Ombres. Katie and the girls marked her milestone birthday in matching floral party dresses with a caviar tasting session (!!!), as well as delicious mojitos (non-alcoholic, of course), and a selfie session with an Eiffel Tower backdrop (just imagine the likes they'd bring in).

    Yes, this 13 year old is absolutely living the best life that you rightfully deserve. Sigh.

    View this post on Instagram

    #moriarefugeecamp ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

    A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on

    Sources say that Katie, reportedly dressed in a white blouse and black slacks for the night, and enjoyed popping out to the rooftop terrace between courses. And, of course, a birthday isn’t complete without cake, so the incredible evening was finally topped off with a warm caramel fondant, adorned with a birthday candle especially for Suri.

    It’s been a busy few weeks for the family with a lot of traveling across the world. Just last month, they also spent time visiting a refugee camp in Lesbos, Greece. Last week, the mother and daughter, who share a notoriously close and loving relationship, also enjoyed a slightly more low-key celebration on Suri’s actual birthday, popping out for dinner together in New York City.

    If my next birthday party doesn’t involve Paris, caramel fondant and several different types of caviar while I’m wearing a floral dress, I’m suing my parents.

