Watch Chiara ﻿Ferragni﻿ Celebrate at Her Surprise Birthday Party in FENDI's New #MeAndMyPeekaboo Video

If you have Instagram, chances are Chiara Ferragni’s face looks very familiar. The Italian tastemaker, who boasts 16.4 million (yes, million) Insta followers, is a street style photog favorite, and has been a regular at fashion weeks around the world for years, has a lot of fans—including FENDI, the iconic Italian fashion house.

Today, the style star celebrates her birthday, and in honor of the occasion, her family gathered together in Rome for a little surprise. In this exclusive episode of FENDI’s series #MeAndMyPeekaboo, Chiara and her husband, Fedez, arrive at Palazzo FENDI in Rome, where she is welcomed with a surprise birthday party at the Palazzo Privé. There to celebrate with them are Chiara’s mother Marina di Guardo and her two sisters Francesca and Valentina, along with her adorable, screen-stealing French bulldog Matilda.

"It was great fun to be there with my family and my dog Matilda. I am always fascinated by the Eternal City, you can feel the strong and unequivocal bond between Rome and FENDI," Chiara says of the shoot. "All our followers were waiting for my family and I to come out on the balcony of Palazzo Privé to say hi to them! By the end of the day there was a huge crowd of people shouting our name on Largo Goldoni asking us to come out, it was magic!"

Fendi

Fittingly set to the soundtrack of Mary J Blige’s “Family Affair,” the video — captured in part by Chiara’s husband (that shot in the elevator is all of us!)—is a sweet memento from the influencer’s birthday surprise as well as a fitting ode to the iconic bag and FENDI’s Peekaboo family. "I like to change and try new things every year by always remaining true to myself, this is a characteristic that I share with the Peekaboo bag, as it’s versatile but authentic," Chiara says of her own connection to the bag. "For me FENDI means heritage, craftmanship but at the same time innovation and modernity," she explains. "For me the Peekaboo bag never goes out of style and it’s always on trend."

