The Best Fourth of July Sales to Shop While You Lounge by the Pool

It's called multitasking.

image
By Rachel Epstein
image
KAT IRLIN

There may not seem to be much to celebrate about America right now, but at least there are plenty of amazing sales to take our minds off of the chaos for a day (while, of course, acknowledging the privilege we have to do so). In-between lounging by the pool with a hot dog and waiting for the fireworks to begin, shop the best fashion, accessories, and home Fourth of July sales, below.

Fashion & Accessories

Lucky Brand

Date: June 27–July 17

Discount: Up to 75 percent off original price with a highlight on denim for $29.99 (originally $129-$99)

SHOP

M.Gemi

Date: July 1–8

Discount: Savings up to 65 percent off. Women’s moccasins: $145 (a handful even as low as $125). Season’s sandals: As low as $125. Season’s sneakers: As low as $165

SHOP

Hunter

Date: July 3–4

Discount: Extra 10 percent off sale

SHOP

Women's Original Tall Gloss Rain Boots
Hunter
$90.00
SHOP IT
Women's Original Tour Short Rain Boots
Hunter
$98.00
SHOP IT
Women's Original Shadow Print Chelsea Boots
Hunter
$95.00
SHOP IT
Women's Original Short Seaton Rain Boots
Hunter
$116.00
SHOP IT

Good American

Date: June 27–July 8

Discount: Additional 25 percent off sale items

SHOP

Macy's

Date: July 2–7

Discount: 20 percent off sale and clearance clothing and accessories, jewelry, watches, and home items. Get an extra 15 percent off select sale and clearance men’s shoes, coats, dresses, suits, lingerie, luggage, and swim. Plus, extra 10 percent off select sale and clearance small appliances and rugs using code: FOURTH.

SHOP

Dr. Scholl’s Shoes

Date: July 4–8

Discount: 20 percent off and free shipping sitewide using code: SPARKS20 *Excludes full price Original Collection, Dr. Scholl’s Kids, and Dr. Scholl’s Work shoes

SHOP

Plum Pretty Sugar

Date: July 3–8

Discount: Flash sale up to 75 percent off; 10 percent off sitewide using code: PRETTYJULY4

SHOP

ModCloth

Date: June 30–July 6

Discount: Additional 40 percent off sale

SHOP

Dazey LA

Date: July 2–7

Discount: 20 percent off sitewide using code: 4THYEAH

SHOP

Richer Poorer

Date: July 1–7

Discount: 30 percent off men’s and women’s favorites (men’s midweight, v-neck, and long sleeve henley; women’s crew pocket, long sleeve crew, crop long sleeve, scoop, muscle tank, muscle crop tank, spaghetti crop tank)

SHOP

Lilly Pulitzer

Date: July 3–5

Discount: Gift with purchase promo: $75 Spend = Travel Bottle Opener; $200 Spend = Printed Travel Carafe; $500 Spend = Collapsible Basket

SHOP

      Old Navy

      Date: June 27–July 7

      Discount: Up to 60 percent off everything. Styles starting at $4

      SHOP

      Draper James

      Date: July 3–7

      Discount: Additional 40 percent off sale items

      SHOP

      Ban.do

      Date: July 3–7

      Discount: 20 percent off $50; 25 percent off $75; 30 percent off $100

      SHOP

      Float On Giant Innertube
      Ban.do Ban.do
      $24.00
      SHOP IT
      Resilience Tote Bag
      Boss Brows Ban.do
      $11.99
      SHOP IT
      Cassat Low Top Socks
      Richer Poorer Ban.do
      $12.00
      SHOP IT
      Brighten Pineapple + Gemstone Mask
      Herbivore Ban.do
      $24.99
      SHOP IT

      BlankNYC

      Date: July 4

      Discount: 30 percent off sitewide

      SHOP

      We Dream in Colour

      Date: July 4–12

      Discount: 30 percent off sitewide using code: JULY4

      SHOP

      Of a Kind

      Date: June 28–July 8

      Discount: Select products up to 70 percent off

      SHOP

      MAVI

      Date: June 27–July 8

      Discount: Up to 50 percent off select styles

      SHOP

      Minnetonka

      Date: June 27–July 4

      Discount: Free shipping with any purchase using code: FIREWORKS

      SHOP

      Soma

      Date: Now until July 8

      Discount: Extra 30 percent off semi-annual sale bras and sleep/apparel; Up to 70 percent off sleep, apparel, and swim; Bras $19.99 and up

      SHOP

      Cos

      Date: July 4–7

      Discount: Extra 15 percent off summer sale in-store and online

      SHOP

      Marimekko

      Date: July 1–7

      Discount: Extra 15 percent off summer sale in-store and online

      SHOP

      Sam Edelman

      Date: July 2–8

      Discount: 10 percent off $100, 15 percent off $150, and 25 percent off $250 using code: SUMMERSAM

      SHOP

      Home

      Birchbox

      Date: July 1–5

      Discount: 15 percent off orders $35+ using code: AMERICA15

      SHOP

      Nest Bedding

      Date: June 29–July 7

      Discount: $250 off select mattresses using code: HAPPY4TH

      SHOP

      Allswell

      Date: June 26–July 6

      Discount: 15 percent off sitewide using code: FIREWORKS

      SHOP

      Grey Cotton Waffle Weave Coverlet
      Allswell Home
      $175.00
      SHOP IT
      Yellow Cotton Textured Pillow
      Allswell Home
      $35.00
      SHOP IT
      Boho Linen Striped Duvet Cover
      Allswell Home
      $195.00
      SHOP IT
      Mint Cotton Woven Throw
      Allswell Home
      $55.00
      SHOP IT

      This Works

      Date: June 28–July 21

      Discount: Up to 40 percent off selected sleep, skincare, bodycare, and bath

      SHOP

      Coddle

      Date: June 29–July 7

      Discount: 10 percent off everything, 15 percent off $900+, 20 percent off $1400+, and 25 percent off $1800+ using code: FREEDOM

      SHOP

      Shabby Chic

      Date: July 2–6

      Discount: Extra 20 percent off sale items using code: EXTRA20

      SHOP

      Lulu & Georgia

      Date: June 27–July 4

      Discount: 20 percent off sitewide using code: JULY4

      SHOP

      Beyond Yoga

      Date: June 28–July 4

      Discount: Up to 75 percent off sitewide

      SHOP

      Dormify

      Date: July 1–7

      Discount: 20 percent off using code: SPARKLERS. *Exclusions may apply

      SHOP

      Society6

      Date: July 2–4

      Discount: 40 percent off wall hangings, art prints, tapestries, posters; 30 percent off comforters, duvets, shower curtains, phone cases, throw pillows; 20 percent off everything else

          SHOP

          Saatchi Art

          Date: July 2–4

          Discount: 15 percent off framed limited edition prints using code: STARS15; 15 percent off originals of $1500+ using code: BLUE15; 10 percent off all other originals using code: RED10

              SHOP

              Crane & Canopy

              Date: July 2–5

              Discount: Enjoy up to 70 percent off luxury bedding, sheets, and home décor

              SHOP

              Lovehoney

              Date: July 1–7

              Discount: 50 percent off over 350 of Lovehoney’s bestsellers and top reviewed products

              SHOP

              Bear's

              Date: June 21–July 9

              Discount: 20 percent off entire Bear's purchasing using code: JULY20. Two free Cloud Pillows also included with every mattress purchase.

              SHOP

              This post will be updated as more sales become available.

