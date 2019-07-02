There may not seem to be much to celebrate about America right now, but at least there are plenty of amazing sales to take our minds off of the chaos for a day (while, of course, acknowledging the privilege we have to do so). In-between lounging by the pool with a hot dog and waiting for the fireworks to begin, shop the best fashion, accessories, and home Fourth of July sales, below.

Fashion & Accessories

Lucky Brand

Date: June 27–July 17

Discount: Up to 75 percent off original price with a highlight on denim for $29.99 (originally $129-$99)

SHOP

M.Gemi

Date: July 1–8

Discount: Savings up to 65 percent off. Women’s moccasins: $145 (a handful even as low as $125). Season’s sandals: As low as $125. Season’s sneakers: As low as $165

SHOP

Hunter

Date: July 3–4

Discount: Extra 10 percent off sale

SHOP

Good American

Date: June 27–July 8

Discount: Additional 25 percent off sale items

SHOP



Macy's

Date: July 2–7

Discount: 20 percent off sale and clearance clothing and accessories, jewelry, watches, and home items. Get an extra 15 percent off select sale and clearance men’s shoes, coats, dresses, suits, lingerie, luggage, and swim. Plus, extra 10 percent off select sale and clearance small appliances and rugs using code: FOURTH.

Dr. Scholl’s Shoes



Date: July 4–8

Discount: 20 percent off and free shipping sitewide using code: SPARKS20 *Excludes full price Original Collection, Dr. Scholl’s Kids, and Dr. Scholl’s Work shoes

Plum Pretty Sugar

Date: July 3–8

Discount: Flash sale up to 75 percent off; 10 percent off sitewide using code: PRETTYJULY4

SHOP

ModCloth

Date: June 30–July 6

Discount: Additional 40 percent off sale

SHOP

Dazey LA

Date: July 2–7

Discount: 20 percent off sitewide using code: 4THYEAH

SHOP

Richer Poorer

Date: July 1–7

Discount: 30 percent off men’s and women’s favorites (men’s midweight, v-neck, and long sleeve henley; women’s crew pocket, long sleeve crew, crop long sleeve, scoop, muscle tank, muscle crop tank, spaghetti crop tank)

Lilly Pulitzer

Date: July 3–5



Discount: Gift with purchase promo: $75 Spend = Travel Bottle Opener; $200 Spend = Printed Travel Carafe; $500 Spend = Collapsible Basket

SHOP

Old Navy

Date: June 27–July 7

Discount: Up to 60 percent off everything. Styles starting at $4

Draper James

Date: July 3–7

Discount: Additional 40 percent off sale items

Ban.do

Date: July 3–7

Discount: 20 percent off $50; 25 percent off $75; 30 percent off $100

SHOP

BlankNYC

Date: July 4

Discount: 30 percent off sitewide

SHOP

We Dream in Colour

Date: July 4–12

Discount: 30 percent off sitewide using code: JULY4

SHOP

Of a Kind

Date: June 28–July 8

Discount: Select products up to 70 percent off

MAVI

Date: June 27–July 8

Discount: Up to 50 percent off select styles

SHOP

Minnetonka

Date: June 27–July 4

Discount: Free shipping with any purchase using code: FIREWORKS



Soma

Date: Now until July 8

Discount: Extra 30 percent off semi-annual sale bras and sleep/apparel; Up to 70 percent off sleep, apparel, and swim; Bras $19.99 and up

SHOP

Cos

Date: July 4–7

Discount: Extra 15 percent off summer sale in-store and online

SHOP

Marimekko

Date: July 1–7

Discount: Extra 15 percent off summer sale in-store and online

SHOP

Sam Edelman

Date: July 2–8

Discount: 10 percent off $100, 15 percent off $150, and 25 percent off $250 using code: SUMMERSAM

SHOP

Home

Birchbox

Date: July 1–5

Discount: 15 percent off orders $35+ using code: AMERICA15

Nest Bedding



Date: June 29–July 7

Discount: $250 off select mattresses using code: HAPPY4TH

Allswell

Date: June 26–July 6

Discount: 15 percent off sitewide using code: FIREWORKS

SHOP



This Works

Date: June 28–July 21

Discount: Up to 40 percent off selected sleep, skincare, bodycare, and bath

SHOP

Coddle

Date: June 29–July 7

Discount: 10 percent off everything, 15 percent off $900+, 20 percent off $1400+, and 25 percent off $1800+ using code: FREEDOM

SHOP

Shabby Chic

Date: July 2–6

Discount: Extra 20 percent off sale items using code: EXTRA20

SHOP

Lulu & Georgia

Date: June 27–July 4

Discount: 20 percent off sitewide using code: JULY4

SHOP

Beyond Yoga

Date: June 28–July 4

Discount: Up to 75 percent off sitewide

SHOP

Dormify

Date: July 1–7

Discount: 20 percent off using code: SPARKLERS. *Exclusions may apply

Society6

Date: July 2–4

Discount: 40 percent off wall hangings, art prints, tapestries, posters; 30 percent off comforters, duvets, shower curtains, phone cases, throw pillows; 20 percent off everything else

SHOP

Saatchi Art

Date: July 2–4

Discount: 15 percent off framed limited edition prints using code: STARS15; 15 percent off originals of $1500+ using code: BLUE15; 10 percent off all other originals using code: RED10

SHOP

Crane & Canopy

Date: July 2–5

Discount: Enjoy up to 70 percent off luxury bedding, sheets, and home décor

SHOP

Lovehoney

Date: July 1–7

Discount: 50 percent off over 350 of Lovehoney’s bestsellers and top reviewed products

SHOP

Bear's

Date: June 21–July 9

Discount: 20 percent off entire Bear's purchasing using code: JULY20. Two free Cloud Pillows also included with every mattress purchase.

SHOP

This post will be updated as more sales become available.

