There may not seem to be much to celebrate about America right now, but at least there are plenty of amazing sales to take our minds off of the chaos for a day (while, of course, acknowledging the privilege we have to do so). In-between lounging by the pool with a hot dog and waiting for the fireworks to begin, shop the best fashion, accessories, and home Fourth of July sales, below.
Fashion & Accessories
Lucky Brand
Date: June 27–July 17
Discount: Up to 75 percent off original price with a highlight on denim for $29.99 (originally $129-$99)
M.Gemi
Date: July 1–8
Discount: Savings up to 65 percent off. Women’s moccasins: $145 (a handful even as low as $125). Season’s sandals: As low as $125. Season’s sneakers: As low as $165
Hunter
Date: July 3–4
Discount: Extra 10 percent off sale
Good American
Date: June 27–July 8
Discount: Additional 25 percent off sale items
Macy's
Date: July 2–7
Discount: 20 percent off sale and clearance clothing and accessories, jewelry, watches, and home items. Get an extra 15 percent off select sale and clearance men’s shoes, coats, dresses, suits, lingerie, luggage, and swim. Plus, extra 10 percent off select sale and clearance small appliances and rugs using code: FOURTH.
SHOP
Dr. Scholl’s Shoes
Date: July 4–8
Discount: 20 percent off and free shipping sitewide using code: SPARKS20 *Excludes full price Original Collection, Dr. Scholl’s Kids, and Dr. Scholl’s Work shoes
SHOP
Plum Pretty Sugar
Date: July 3–8
Discount: Flash sale up to 75 percent off; 10 percent off sitewide using code: PRETTYJULY4
ModCloth
Date: June 30–July 6
Discount: Additional 40 percent off sale
Dazey LA
Date: July 2–7
Discount: 20 percent off sitewide using code: 4THYEAH
Richer Poorer
Date: July 1–7
Discount: 30 percent off men’s and women’s favorites (men’s midweight, v-neck, and long sleeve henley; women’s crew pocket, long sleeve crew, crop long sleeve, scoop, muscle tank, muscle crop tank, spaghetti crop tank)
SHOP
Lilly Pulitzer
Date: July 3–5
Discount: Gift with purchase promo: $75 Spend = Travel Bottle Opener; $200 Spend = Printed Travel Carafe; $500 Spend = Collapsible Basket
Old Navy
Date: June 27–July 7
Discount: Up to 60 percent off everything. Styles starting at $4
SHOP
Draper James
Date: July 3–7
Discount: Additional 40 percent off sale items
SHOP
Ban.do
Date: July 3–7
Discount: 20 percent off $50; 25 percent off $75; 30 percent off $100
BlankNYC
Date: July 4
Discount: 30 percent off sitewide
We Dream in Colour
Date: July 4–12
Discount: 30 percent off sitewide using code: JULY4
Of a Kind
Date: June 28–July 8
Discount: Select products up to 70 percent off
SHOP
MAVI
Date: June 27–July 8
Discount: Up to 50 percent off select styles
Minnetonka
Date: June 27–July 4
Discount: Free shipping with any purchase using code: FIREWORKS
SHOP
Soma
Date: Now until July 8
Discount: Extra 30 percent off semi-annual sale bras and sleep/apparel; Up to 70 percent off sleep, apparel, and swim; Bras $19.99 and up
Cos
Date: July 4–7
Discount: Extra 15 percent off summer sale in-store and online
Marimekko
Date: July 1–7
Discount: Extra 15 percent off summer sale in-store and online
Sam Edelman
Date: July 2–8
Discount: 10 percent off $100, 15 percent off $150, and 25 percent off $250 using code: SUMMERSAM
Home
Birchbox
Date: July 1–5
Discount: 15 percent off orders $35+ using code: AMERICA15
SHOP
Nest Bedding
Date: June 29–July 7
Discount: $250 off select mattresses using code: HAPPY4TH
SHOP
Allswell
Date: June 26–July 6
Discount: 15 percent off sitewide using code: FIREWORKS
This Works
Date: June 28–July 21
Discount: Up to 40 percent off selected sleep, skincare, bodycare, and bath
Coddle
Date: June 29–July 7
Discount: 10 percent off everything, 15 percent off $900+, 20 percent off $1400+, and 25 percent off $1800+ using code: FREEDOM
Shabby Chic
Date: July 2–6
Discount: Extra 20 percent off sale items using code: EXTRA20
Lulu & Georgia
Date: June 27–July 4
Discount: 20 percent off sitewide using code: JULY4
Beyond Yoga
Date: June 28–July 4
Discount: Up to 75 percent off sitewide
Dormify
Date: July 1–7
Discount: 20 percent off using code: SPARKLERS. *Exclusions may apply
SHOP
Society6
Date: July 2–4
Discount: 40 percent off wall hangings, art prints, tapestries, posters; 30 percent off comforters, duvets, shower curtains, phone cases, throw pillows; 20 percent off everything else
Saatchi Art
Date: July 2–4
Discount: 15 percent off framed limited edition prints using code: STARS15; 15 percent off originals of $1500+ using code: BLUE15; 10 percent off all other originals using code: RED10
Crane & Canopy
Date: July 2–5
Discount: Enjoy up to 70 percent off luxury bedding, sheets, and home décor
Lovehoney
Date: July 1–7
Discount: 50 percent off over 350 of Lovehoney’s bestsellers and top reviewed products
Bear's
Date: June 21–July 9
Discount: 20 percent off entire Bear's purchasing using code: JULY20. Two free Cloud Pillows also included with every mattress purchase.
This post will be updated as more sales become available.
