How Meghan Markle Quietly Tied Her Son's Baptism to Her Own Wedding With Jewelry

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
Getty Images
    • She wore the same Cartier studs most memorably on her own wedding day, which (according to stylist Rochelle White) means she's subtly connecting the two events symbolically.

        Meghan Markle and Prince Harry released photos of Archie Harrison's christening this past weekend, and it was filled with all kinds of subtle and overt symbolism from past and present royal events. We got a literal tribute to Harry's mom Princess Diana by including her two sisters in the formal christening photo, and Kate Middleton wore the same earrings that Diana wore to Harry's christening in 1984. But the cutest reference of all was actually Meghan's—she wore the same earrings as the ones she wore on her wedding day, tying in the two biggest days of her life to date (excluding the birth announcement/Archie's debut, of course, which also must have been huge for her).

        As originally told to the Daily Mail, stylist Rochelle White explained that the similarity in styles deliberately "linked the two meaningful events together" and "paid homage to her wedding day." She also wore the $15,000 Galanterie de Cartier diamond and white gold studs when she joined Harry at an Invictus event before the wedding, so this must be a favorite pair for her. (And with good reason. They're stunning.) It doesn't look like the exact pair's currently available, but there's a similar version with black lacquer.

        Here's the original post—swipe through to see a closeup of the earrings:

        View this post on Instagram

        This morning, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was christened in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle at an intimate service officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son. They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment. Their Royal Highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie. Their son, Archie, was baptised wearing the handmade replica of the royal christening gown which has been worn by royal infants for the last 11 years. The original Royal Christening Robe, made of fine Honiton lace lined with white satin, was commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1841 and first worn by her eldest daughter. It was subsequently worn for generations of Royal christenings, including The Queen, her children and her grandchildren until 2004, when The Queen commissioned this handmade replica, in order for the fragile historic outfit to be preserved, and for the tradition to continue. Photo credit: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal

        A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

        It's probably no coincidence, but the Sussex Royal Instagram account recently hit nine million followers (just behind Kensington Royal's 9.5 million followers). Everyone loves Archie and some gorgeous jewelry!!

        And here's a closeup of the studs on the day of the wedding:

        image
        JONATHAN BRADYGetty Images

        Now I've gone down the wormhole of pics from that gorgeous, gorgeous day. Pinterest dream board wedding vibes, forever and ever.

