As reported in various outlets, Meghan Markle's christening jewelry was even more meaningful than first glance.

She wore the same Cartier studs most memorably on her own wedding day, which (according to stylist Rochelle White) means she's subtly connecting the two events symbolically.

There were a ton of tributes in the christening pictures, including one from Kate Middleton to Princess Diana.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry released photos of Archie Harrison's christening this past weekend, and it was filled with all kinds of subtle and overt symbolism from past and present royal events. We got a literal tribute to Harry's mom Princess Diana by including her two sisters in the formal christening photo, and Kate Middleton wore the same earrings that Diana wore to Harry's christening in 1984. But the cutest reference of all was actually Meghan's—she wore the same earrings as the ones she wore on her wedding day, tying in the two biggest days of her life to date (excluding the birth announcement/Archie's debut, of course, which also must have been huge for her).

As originally told to the Daily Mail, stylist Rochelle White explained that the similarity in styles deliberately "linked the two meaningful events together" and "paid homage to her wedding day." She also wore the $15,000 Galanterie de Cartier diamond and white gold studs when she joined Harry at an Invictus event before the wedding, so this must be a favorite pair for her. (And with good reason. They're stunning.) It doesn't look like the exact pair's currently available, but there's a similar version with black lacquer.

It's probably no coincidence, but the Sussex Royal Instagram account recently hit nine million followers (just behind Kensington Royal's 9.5 million followers). Everyone loves Archie and some gorgeous jewelry!!

And here's a closeup of the studs on the day of the wedding:

Now I've gone down the wormhole of pics from that gorgeous, gorgeous day. Pinterest dream board wedding vibes, forever and ever.

