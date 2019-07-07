On Saturday, several senior-ranking members of the royal family gathered in Windsor for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's baby, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor's, christening.

Kate Middleton and Prince William were among the guests at the intimate affair.

Kate wore a pink Stella McCartney dress and a bespoke Juliette Botterill headband for the occasion. The Duchess of Cambridge also paid tribute to Harry and Will's late mother, Princess Diana, by wearing the same earrings Diana wore to Harry's christening in 1984.

On Saturday, senior royals turned out for Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor's christening in Windsor. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle opted to forgo public spectacle and keep Archie's christening a very, very private affair with a reported guest list of fewer than 25 people.

Archie's aunt, Kate Middleton, made the cut (obviously) and she posed with Archie and some of his closest relatives in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle after the ceremony.

Kate wore very traditional, cream-colored ensembles to her own children's christenings, but she opted for something brighter for Archie's big day. In the group portrait, Kate beamed in a stunning, pink Stella McCartney dress, which she paired with red heels and a matching, bespoke Juliette Botterill headband.

The most important accessories Kate wore to Archie's christening, however, were definitely her earrings, which served as a low-key tribute to Harry and Prince William's late mother, Princess Diana.

For Archie's christening, Kate wore Diana's Collingwood Pearl Earrings—the exact same earrings that Diana wore to Harry's christening in 1984.

