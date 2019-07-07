image
Today's Top Stories
1
This Week in Timothée Chalamet, July 5 Edition
image
2
The Best Luggage Sets Money Can Buy
image
3
The Best Summer Hats to Shop Now
image
4
"Being A Female CEO Is Not My Identity"
image
5
15 New Drugstore Products I'm Obsessed With

Kate Middleton Paid Tribute to Princess Diana at Archie Harrison's Christening

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
image
Getty Images
    • Kate Middleton and Prince William were among the guests at the intimate affair.
      • Kate wore a pink Stella McCartney dress and a bespoke Juliette Botterill headband for the occasion. The Duchess of Cambridge also paid tribute to Harry and Will's late mother, Princess Diana, by wearing the same earrings Diana wore to Harry's christening in 1984.

        On Saturday, senior royals turned out for Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor's christening in Windsor. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle opted to forgo public spectacle and keep Archie's christening a very, very private affair with a reported guest list of fewer than 25 people.

        Archie's aunt, Kate Middleton, made the cut (obviously) and she posed with Archie and some of his closest relatives in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle after the ceremony.

        Kate wore very traditional, cream-colored ensembles to her own children's christenings, but she opted for something brighter for Archie's big day. In the group portrait, Kate beamed in a stunning, pink Stella McCartney dress, which she paired with red heels and a matching, bespoke Juliette Botterill headband.

        In case you missed the look:

        BRITAIN-ROYALS-ARCHIE
        CHRIS ALLERTONGetty Images

        The most important accessories Kate wore to Archie's christening, however, were definitely her earrings, which served as a low-key tribute to Harry and Prince William's late mother, Princess Diana.

        For Archie's christening, Kate wore Diana's Collingwood Pearl Earrings—the exact same earrings that Diana wore to Harry's christening in 1984.

        PRINCE HARRY CHRISTENING
        PA ImagesGetty Images

        No, YOU'RE crying.

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        subscribe here

        Related Stories
        image
        Kate Middleton Channels Princess Diana In Speech
        image
        How Kate Reminds the Royals of Diana on Vacation
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
        image Will Begged Kate to Take Him Back in 2007
        image Who Is Charlie van Straubenzee?
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        image Lauren Conrad's Son Looks JUST Like Prince Louis
        BRITAIN-ROYALS-ARCHIE Doria Ragland Wore the Prettiest Peach Outfit
        Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor's christening photos - Green Drawing Room, Windsor Castle 10 Facts About Windsor Castle's Green Drawing Room
        image The Kingdom Choir's Lullaby for Archie Harrison
        image Archie's Christening Photo Honors Princess Diana
        image 9 Royal Christenings Throughout the Years
        image Meghan Looked Beautiful at Her Son's Christening
        image Kate Looked Radiant at Archie's Christening