Jenna Ortega clearly got the memo about spring's dopamine-inducing pastel color trends. On April 1, the star headlined a presentation at CinemaCon to promote her forthcoming film Hurry Up Tomorrow, a psychological thriller in which she co-stars alongside The Weeknd and Barry Keoghan. I would've expected the scream queen to wear something a bit more aligned with her glam-goth aesthetic, but her lilac suiting marked a welcome change from many of her recent red carpet looks.

Stylist Enrique Melendez pulled a full Versace ensemble for the Wednesday actor's splashy appearance in Las Vegas. Ortega color-coordinated her lilac double-breasted blazer with a teeny pair of textural suede mini shorts in the same hue.

Jenna Ortega wears a full Versace look built around a lilac blazer and matching suede shorts at CinemaCon. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Once inside the event, she shrugged off her suit jacket to reveal a brown, butter yellow, and lavender paisley print button-down blouse. Earlier this week, fellow actor Sienna Miller paired a pale blue paisley shirt with a belted Canadian tuxedo in a nod to the boho-chic trend revival. In a similar move, Ortega matched the chocolate brown stripe running down the midline of her shirt to a slim brown leather belt with the Versace logo spelled out in gold block letters along the side. She also slipped a gold open collar necklace around her neck for a little extra metallic bling.

Jenna Ortega layers a lavender, brown, and butter yellow paisley shirt underneath her lilac suiting. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 22-year-old completed her '70s-inspired outfit with pastel purple platform ankle-strap heels, embellished with the Italian fashion house's signature "nastro Gianni" bow and Medusa emblem. Famously, petite queens like Ortega and Ariana Grande love this satin-covered, leg-lengthening style.

Ortega accessorizes her pastel purple outfit with matching platform ankle-strap heels, a gold collar necklace, and a brown belt. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Drenching yourself in girly floral hues may not be a novel approach to embracing spring fashion trends, but for Ortega—who rarely deviates from shades like black, brown, navy, and red—it really does feel like a departure. Perhaps she'll try azure, tangerine, or sea-foam green next? Here's hoping!