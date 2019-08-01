Target, the place where you buy everything, has something special up its sleeve. To celebrate 20 years of its Design for All program, the retailer will bring back almost 300 limited-edition items from 20 of its past designer collaborations. That means, yes, the lacy dress you wanted from Rodarte's 2009 x Target collab might be up for grabs once again.

Prices will range from $7 to $160, which fits perfectly into the giant retailer's mission of affordable fashion. The Anniversary Collection will be available in stores and online starting Saturday, September 14. (I already set the date in my iPhone cal.) In addition to getting your shopping fix, Target is releasing a documentary on the Design for All program, plus a book that will focus on Target's history of design.

While we wait to see which exact pieces will be offered, check out the full list of designers participating in the Anniversary Collection:

Michael Graves (1999-2013)

Philippe Starck (2002)

Stephen Sprouse (2002)

Isaac Mizrahi (2003-2009)

Erin Fetherston (2007)

Proenza Schouler (2007)

Thakoon (2008)

John Derian (2008, 2010)

Anna Sui (2009)

Rodarte (2009)

Stephen Burrows (2010)

Zac Posen (2010)

Harajuku Mini (2011-2012)

Missoni (2011)

Jason Wu (2012)

Phillip Lim (2013)

Altuzarra (2014)

Lilly Pulitzer (2015)

Marimekko (2016)

Hunter (2018)

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

