Rihanna Got Off a Plane Wearing Heels and a Wrap Skirt With a Thigh-High Split

Rihanna is the queen of airport outfits, and her latest just-got-off-the-plane look proves it. The singer landed in Barbados, her native home, over the weekend, and stepped off the plane in a chic-as-can-be black ensemble. She wore a Collina Strada long-sleeve top crop top and a flowing wrap skirt that parted in the middle to a daringly high slit. The skirt blew open to reveal a pair of strappy black heels underneath. Though they weren't Manolo Blahniks this time around, you can tell Riri doesn't mind wearing heels to the airport (especially if she ended up flying private to Barbados).

The star finished off her outfit with a black croc-like handbag and some choice pieces of jewelry, including an anklet she paired with her heels. This all-black look was definitely the least flashy of her planned ensembles for the week, given that Rihanna was spotted in a pink feathery outfit just a few days ago. The star is back home and flashing some incredible outfits for Crop Over, which is an annual event that honors the end of the sugar cane season and has been a 200-year-old tradition in the country.

Rihanna hopped off the plane in all black:

Later, Rihanna switched out her heels for a more practical pair of sneakers while out and about with friends. If you love Riri's black skirt with the sexy middle part, shop similar options below.

