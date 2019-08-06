image
Today's Top Stories
1
New Story of Larry Nassar Abuse Revealed
New York Fashion Week - Street Style - Day 5
2
17 Watches That Double as Arm Candy
image
3
America's Pageant Queens on Their Milestone
image
4
Add These New Pop Songs to Your Playlist
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Australia - Day 4
5
Meghan Markle's Summer Reading List

Rihanna Got Off a Plane Wearing Heels and a Wrap Skirt With a Thigh-High Split

Queen.

image
By Marina Liao
image
Mega

Rihanna is the queen of airport outfits, and her latest just-got-off-the-plane look proves it. The singer landed in Barbados, her native home, over the weekend, and stepped off the plane in a chic-as-can-be black ensemble. She wore a Collina Strada long-sleeve top crop top and a flowing wrap skirt that parted in the middle to a daringly high slit. The skirt blew open to reveal a pair of strappy black heels underneath. Though they weren't Manolo Blahniks this time around, you can tell Riri doesn't mind wearing heels to the airport (especially if she ended up flying private to Barbados).

The star finished off her outfit with a black croc-like handbag and some choice pieces of jewelry, including an anklet she paired with her heels. This all-black look was definitely the least flashy of her planned ensembles for the week, given that Rihanna was spotted in a pink feathery outfit just a few days ago. The star is back home and flashing some incredible outfits for Crop Over, which is an annual event that honors the end of the sugar cane season and has been a 200-year-old tradition in the country.

Rihanna hopped off the plane in all black:

image
Mega

The brand gave her a shout-out on the 'gram:

Later, Rihanna switched out her heels for a more practical pair of sneakers while out and about with friends. If you love Riri's black skirt with the sexy middle part, shop similar options below.

Smoke & Mirrors Faux Wrap Skirt
Free People nordstrom.com
$78.00
SHOP IT
Aruba Wrap Skirt
Reformation nordstrom.com
$98.00
SHOP IT
Peplum Cady Skirt
Proenza Schouler modaoperandi.com
$338.00
SHOP IT
Button Rib Midi Skirt
Topshop nordstrom.com
$48.00
SHOP IT

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Related Stories
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - October 12, 2017
Rihanna Dressed Up Her Sweats With Kitten Heels
image
Rihanna's Denim Mini Skirt is Confusing but Cool
image
The Mystery of Rihanna's Perfume Has Been Solved
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Fashion
image
15 Fall Coats to Get You Excited About Fall
image Cute Clogs We're Wearing Now
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Prince George Of Cambridge First Birthday Buy a $15 Replica of Kate's Cute Green Dress
image
Kate Middleton's Best Fashion Moments
image Shop (Our) Meghan Markle Birthday Wish List
New York Fashion Week - Street Style - Day 5
17 Watches That Double as Arm Candy
image
15 Snow Boots You'll Want to Wear This Winter
image Queen Letizia's Mango Jumpsuit Is Less Than $100
amfAR Gala Cannes 2017 - Cocktails
All the Times Celebrities Wore Next to Nothing
image Target Is Bringing Back Past Designer Collabs