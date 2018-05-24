Today's Top Stories
Rihanna Wears One-and-a-Half Denim Mini Skirts to the Club

The new denim-on-denim.

INSTARimages

The best way to describe deconstructed denim is that the whole garment should look “off.” Think: missing buttons, misplaced zippers, and the good ol’ illusion of two denim pieces in one. If you're having trouble picturing the latter, Rihanna is more than happy to model the trend.

As the star left The Mayfair Club in London, we got a quick glimpse of her party attire: a Helmut Lang white button-down shirt and a denim mini skirt—or should we say skirts, plural.

INSTARimages

The Unravel Project piece featured a denim skirt belt over another denim skirt. The edgy fashion brand, founded by Ben Taverniti, is known for making eyebrow-raising denim garments that are right up Rihanna's style alley. The singer topped off her look with Gianvito Rossi PVC heels and a Balenciaga bag.

Though Rihanna's exact skirt isn't available, you can still shop similar deconstructed pieces for that cool-girl vibe.

Courtesy

Ben Taverniti Unravel Project, $1,490 SHOP IT

Courtesy

SJYP, $147 SHOP IT

Courtesy

Unravel, $583 SHOP IT

Courtesy

Tortoise, $360 SHOP IT

