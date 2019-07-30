image
Today's Top Stories
1
Who Will Be the Next 'Bachelor'?
image
2
What Mejuri's Cofounder Wears to Work
image
3
Introducing Nuuly, URBN's New Rental Service
image
4
What Trump’s Attacks on “the Squad” Mean
image
5
Katie Holmes Loves This Fashion Brand to Death

What Meghan Markle's Workwear Capsule Collection Could Look Like

Here's what she might include in the capsule collection.

image
By Marina Liao
image
Getty Images

If Meghan Markle guest editing British Vogue wasn't enough to make you gasp on a Sunday afternoon (a.k.a. me), then just you wait. The Duchess of Sussex has another revelation up her sleeve: Meghan shared with the mag that she will be launching a workwear capsule collection to benefit benefit Smart Works HQ, a charity that helps unemployed women get back into the workplace. (Meghan first visited the charity back in January 2019 and Smart Works HQ is one of her royal patronages.)

According to royal reporter Omid Scobie, Meghan wrote in British Vogue, "For each item purchased by a customer, one is donated to charity. Not only does this allow us to be part of each other's story, it reminds us we are in it together."

Meghan is partnering with Marks & Spencer and John Lewis, the brand Jigsaw, and designer Misha Nonoo (who was also rumored to have introduced Meghan to Prince Harry). The charitable collection will launch later this year.

Though we don't know what exactly will be in this royal-approved collection, based on Meghan's preference for classic silhouettes and streamlined styles, you can pretty much infer that there will be plenty of basic black dresses, pencil skirts, and maybe even a white button-up shirt like the Misha Nonoo one she wore to the 2017 Invictus Games.

Day 3: Invictus Games Toronto 2017
Meghan in the Misha Nonoo "husband" shirt with Prince Harry at the 2017 Invictus Games, which marked their first public outing as a couple.
Karwai TangGetty Images

The Duchess of Sussex has also worn a variety of affordable Marks & Spencer pieces, so perhaps she will recreate some of her favorites from the retailer for this collection. Here are all the times she wore the Marks & Spencer brand:

image
She wore a bell sleeve jumper from Marks & Spencer in January 2018 while on an outing to Brixton with Prince Harry.
Getty Images
Meghan Duchess Of Sussex And Prince Harry Duke Of Sussex Arriving For The Wedding Of Celia McCorquodale In Stoke Rochford
The Duchess wore a white fascinator with her Oscar de la Renta dress to Prince Harry's cousin's wedding in June 2018.
Geoff Robinson Photography / SplashNews.comSplash News

image
Meghan wore a Marks & Spencer double crepe bodycon dress for the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in November 2018
Getty Images

Regardless of what Meghan releases later this year, her pieces will sell out immediately. While we wait for more news on the collab, shop some items from Marks & Spencer we can definitely see the Duchess already owning.

Short Sleeve Bodycon Dress
M&S Collection marksandspencer.com
£49.50
SHOP IT
Cotton Rich Button Detailed Shirt
M&S Collection marksandspencer.com
£29.50
SHOP IT
Ruched Sleeve Blazer
M&S Collection marksandspencer.com
£45.00
SHOP IT
Checked Double Faced Overcoat
M&S Collection marksandspencer.com
£99.00
SHOP IT

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Related Stories
image
See Meghan Markle's Style Evolution
image
11 Times Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Twinned
image
Meghan Markle Gives Up Crossbody Bags for Clutches
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Royal Family Fashion Guide
image Where to Buy Kate Middleton's $10 Earrings
image Buy Kate Middleton's $80 Wimbledon Shoes
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Kate Middleton Wears a Custom Dress to Wimbledon
image Pippa Middleton Wears a Pretty Yellow Wrap Dress
image Pippa Middleton's Perfect Wimbledon Braid
image See Kate Middleton's Stunning 2019 Wimbledon Look
image Meghan Markle's 2019 Wimbledon Style
image Meghan Markle Tied Archie's Baptism to Her Wedding
image Meghan Looked Beautiful at Her Son's Christening
image Kate Looked Radiant at Archie's Christening