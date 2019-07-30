If Meghan Markle guest editing British Vogue wasn't enough to make you gasp on a Sunday afternoon (a.k.a. me), then just you wait. The Duchess of Sussex has another revelation up her sleeve: Meghan shared with the mag that she will be launching a workwear capsule collection to benefit benefit Smart Works HQ, a charity that helps unemployed women get back into the workplace. (Meghan first visited the charity back in January 2019 and Smart Works HQ is one of her royal patronages.)

According to royal reporter Omid Scobie, Meghan wrote in British Vogue, "For each item purchased by a customer, one is donated to charity. Not only does this allow us to be part of each other's story, it reminds us we are in it together."

Meghan is partnering with Marks & Spencer and John Lewis, the brand Jigsaw, and designer Misha Nonoo (who was also rumored to have introduced Meghan to Prince Harry). The charitable collection will launch later this year.

Duchess Meghan has revealed she has partnered with @marksandspencer, @jlandpartners, @Jigsaw and friend @mishanonoo to launch a capsule collection of workwear to benefit @SmartWorksHQ, the nationwide charity that helps unemployed and vulnerable women back into the workplace. pic.twitter.com/RUgpLTHKPf — Omid Scobie (@scobie) July 30, 2019

Though we don't know what exactly will be in this royal-approved collection, based on Meghan's preference for classic silhouettes and streamlined styles, you can pretty much infer that there will be plenty of basic black dresses, pencil skirts, and maybe even a white button-up shirt like the Misha Nonoo one she wore to the 2017 Invictus Games.

Meghan in the Misha Nonoo "husband" shirt with Prince Harry at the 2017 Invictus Games, which marked their first public outing as a couple. Karwai Tang Getty Images

The Duchess of Sussex has also worn a variety of affordable Marks & Spencer pieces, so perhaps she will recreate some of her favorites from the retailer for this collection. Here are all the times she wore the Marks & Spencer brand:

She wore a bell sleeve jumper from Marks & Spencer in January 2018 while on an outing to Brixton with Prince Harry. Getty Images

The Duchess wore a white fascinator with her Oscar de la Renta dress to Prince Harry's cousin's wedding in June 2018. Geoff Robinson Photography / SplashNews.com Splash News

Regardless of what Meghan releases later this year, her pieces will sell out immediately. While we wait for more news on the collab, shop some items from Marks & Spencer we can definitely see the Duchess already owning.

