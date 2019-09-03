Despite owning a lot of bags (one of the perks of working in fashion), I always end up carrying the same ones out of ease. It seems Katie Holmes gets my drift—she, too, has a go-to favorite: Holmes' 3.1 Phillip Lim "Alix" shoulder bag.
The structured leather crossbody has been spotted on Holmes' shoulder on numerous occasions now, whether she's heading out of the gym (very chic) or taking a stroll through New York City. I don't blame her for wanting to wear it every day; the black color is super versatile, matching with everything from sweats to a pencil skirt, and the paper-clip fastening design gives a business-inspired feel even when you're OOO. The "Alix" crossbody bag looks cool and sleek with its silver-tone chain shoulder strap, and has quite a few pockets to conceal all your miscellaneous items.
There's no greater feeling than finding that one bag you can wear 24/7, and you can tell from the photos ahead that, for Holmes, this one is a keeper.
Shop Holmes' matches-with-everything crossbody, plus more options:
