Despite owning a lot of bags (one of the perks of working in fashion), I always end up carrying the same ones out of ease. It seems Katie Holmes gets my drift—she, too, has a go-to favorite: Holmes' 3.1 Phillip Lim "Alix" shoulder bag.

The structured leather crossbody has been spotted on Holmes' shoulder on numerous occasions now, whether she's heading out of the gym (very chic) or taking a stroll through New York City. I don't blame her for wanting to wear it every day; the black color is super versatile, matching with everything from sweats to a pencil skirt, and the paper-clip fastening design gives a business-inspired feel even when you're OOO. The "Alix" crossbody bag looks cool and sleek with its silver-tone chain shoulder strap, and has quite a few pockets to conceal all your miscellaneous items.

There's no greater feeling than finding that one bag you can wear 24/7, and you can tell from the photos ahead that, for Holmes, this one is a keeper.



Here she is wearing the bag, backwards, with her Khaite cashmere bralette and cardigan. Mega

She styled the crossbody with an athleisure look and booties. BACKGRID

Holmes looked business casual while out during Labor Day weekend. Splash News

Shop Holmes' matches-with-everything crossbody, plus more options:

Alix Shoulder Bag 3.1 Phillip Lim farfetch.com $895.00 SHOP IT

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

