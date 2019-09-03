image
Today's Top Stories
1
Shop Nordstrom's Sale to Get Your Mind Off Work
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet
2
Beyoncé Is Officially a Lizzo Stan
image
3
The 15 Best New Products at Sephora Right Now
image
4
The Podcasts for When You Need a Really Good Laugh
Street Style : Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 : Day Nine
5
14 Leather Jackets That Will Never Go Out of Style

﻿Katie Holmes' 3.1 Phillip Lim Crossbody Bag Goes With Any Outfit

Here's proof.

image
By Marina Liao
image
Splash News

Despite owning a lot of bags (one of the perks of working in fashion), I always end up carrying the same ones out of ease. It seems Katie Holmes gets my drift—she, too, has a go-to favorite: Holmes' 3.1 Phillip Lim "Alix" shoulder bag.

The structured leather crossbody has been spotted on Holmes' shoulder on numerous occasions now, whether she's heading out of the gym (very chic) or taking a stroll through New York City. I don't blame her for wanting to wear it every day; the black color is super versatile, matching with everything from sweats to a pencil skirt, and the paper-clip fastening design gives a business-inspired feel even when you're OOO. The "Alix" crossbody bag looks cool and sleek with its silver-tone chain shoulder strap, and has quite a few pockets to conceal all your miscellaneous items.

There's no greater feeling than finding that one bag you can wear 24/7, and you can tell from the photos ahead that, for Holmes, this one is a keeper.

image
Here she is wearing the bag, backwards, with her Khaite cashmere bralette and cardigan.
Mega
image
She styled the crossbody with an athleisure look and booties.
BACKGRID
image
Holmes looked business casual while out during Labor Day weekend.
Splash News

Shop Holmes' matches-with-everything crossbody, plus more options:

Alix Shoulder Bag
3.1 Phillip Lim farfetch.com
$895.00
SHOP IT

Alix Micro Crossbody
3.1 Phillip Lim 31philliplim.com
$650.00
SHOP IT
Alix Flap Shoulder Bag
3.1 Phillip Lim shopbop.com
$895.00
SHOP IT
Alix Shoulder Bag
3.1 Phillip Lim
$447.00
SHOP IT
Snakeskin Alix Flap Bag
3.1 Phillip Lim therealreal.com
$192.50
SHOP IT

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Related Stories
Katie Holmes shows major cleavage while hailing cab with Suri Cruise in NYC
Katie Holmes' "Wardrobe Malfunction" Is Perfect
image
Katie Holmes Looks Chic Leaving Workout Class
Alternative Views - Life Ball 2019
Katie Holmes Is Living Her Best Fashion Life
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity Outfits We Love
image Katie Holmes Loves This Fashion Brand to Death
image Kylie Jenner's Printed Swimsuit Looks NSFW
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Kendall Jenner Partied In a Shimmery $57 Dress
image I Heart Pippa Middleton's Barely-There Heels
image Chrissy Teigen Wears Green Dress with High Slit
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - October 12, 2017 Rihanna Dressed Up Her Sweats With Kitten Heels
image Gigi Hadid Wore the Coolest Skirt-Meets-Pants Look
FRANCE-CANNES-FILM-FESTIVAL Marion Cotillard's Cannes Outfit Looked Comfy
image
Kendall Jenner's Best Street Style Outfits
image
Amal Clooney Casually Wore the Coolest Minidress