Katie Holmes shows major cleavage while hailing cab with Suri Cruise in NYC
Today's Top Stories
1
Katie Holmes' "Wardrobe Malfunction" Is Perfect
image
2
The Podcasts for When You Need a Really Good Laugh
Rear View Of Woman Looking At Modern Building While Swimming In Infinity Pool Against Clear Sky During Sunset
3
The Instagram Girl's Guide to Dubai
image
4
Lipsticks Our Beauty Editor Is Loving Right Now
image
5
Shop the New Soho Home x Anthropologie Collection

Katie Holmes Looks Impossibly Edgy in a Post-Boxing Workout Outfit

Has anyone ever looked this good leaving a boxing class?

image
By Jenny Hollander
image
T.JACKSON/BACKGRID

After setting the fashion world aflame with that combination of cashmere bralette and chunky oatmeal cardigan, some people would be content to sit back and watch the world burn. Not Katie Holmes, who left Rumble boxing gym in New York Thursday looking more edgy than any person leaving a workout class has any right to be, thanks to her cropped black top and slouchy-but-fitted black pants—and a killer touch: a pair of spiky zip-up black boots.

Holmes, lest we forget, is reportedly going through a breakup with her boyfriend of five years, Jamie Foxx. Now, my go-to breakup uniform also involves slouchy pants and a big pair of sunglasses to hide behind, but I somehow end up looking absolutely nothing like Holmes here. I'm doing great, her outfit says. Better than ever, in fact! those boots add. (I didn't know outfits could talk, either, but Katie Holmes introduces us to something new in the fashion world every day.)

Here's the full look:

image
T.JACKSON/BACKGRID

Katie. Katie! It's not fair for the rest of us for you to be able to pull off a post-gym look at the best of times, let alone those boots, let alone in the midst of that breakup.

Whether you're leaving a workout class or going through a breakup, here's how to channel Katie's effortlessly edgy style. (Editor's note: Please do not attend a boxing class wearing spiky heeled boots, no matter how inspired you are. Now, leaving that gym class is an entirely different matter!)

Satin Back Crepe Jogger Pants
Chloé saksfifthavenue.com
$380.00
SHOP NOW
Khan Pointy Toe Bootie
TONY BIANCO nordstrom.com
$224.95
SHOP NOW
Noomi Long-Sleeve Top
Skin saksfifthavenue.com
$98.00
SHOP NOW
Flat Bow Bag
EMILEE tedbaker.com
$59.00
SHOP NOW

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here

Related Stories
Katie Holmes shows major cleavage while hailing cab with Suri Cruise in NYC
Katie Holmes' "Wardrobe Malfunction" Is Perfect
Alternative Views - Life Ball 2019
Katie Holmes Is Living Her Best Fashion Life

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Fall Fashion 2019
image 2019 Shoe Trends to Know as You Shop
image
The Sweater Trends to Know This Fall
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Trending for Fall: Animal Print Boots
image Worth It: Loafers, the Anytime, Anywhere Shoe
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - May 20, 2019 Katie Holmes and This Royal Love Veja Sneakers
image 13 Leggings on Amazon With Rave Reviews
image
The 10 ﻿Fall Trends You Should Pay Attention To
image Stuart Weitzman Releases Customizable Sneakers
image The Denim Styles to Know for Fall
image
Maxi Dresses That Will Take You Right Into Fall