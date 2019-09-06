image
Amazon Has a Cute Set of 8 Knotted Headbands for Under $15

image
Design by Morgan McMullen

In case you didn’t get the memo, headbands have made a comeback (just ask Chrissy Teigen). Once reserved for people who prefer a preppy Blair Waldorf style, headbands today exude an effortless cool girl vibe...when you find the right one(s). Fortunately, Amazon’s making it easy with Maxdot’s collection of knotted headbands.

While embellished styles and royal family–approved hatbands have been making a splash for a few months now, we've recently been seeing knotted headbands all over our Instagram feeds—and for good reason. They're the perfect finishing touch to a relaxed maxi dress or an office-friendly blazer. The simple, knotted detailing pops without upstaging the rest of your outfit.

View this post on Instagram

Here’s some advice to anyone trying to “frame” me: Don’t. Make. Me. Laugh! 🖼😂⁣ ⁣ Yesterday I stopped by the @Bollare Beach Bungalow and stocked up on some summer essentials! I picked up some pieces from @quizclothing @drschollsshoes @thisworks @blanknycjeans @sunnylifeaustralia and @cottonon_usa. I can’t wait to share more!⁣ ⁣ In the meantime you can shop this entire look (bag is limited edition and no longer available) by following me in the @liketoknow.it app or by clicking the link in my bio! And this headband is one of my most asked about items and adds the perfect little moment to a simple outfit like jeans and a tee! PS...I’ve linked one that is only $6.00! ⁣ ⁣ And yes, I’m OBSESSED with the decor at the #BollareBeachBungalow and want to do a gallery wall just like this in my office...and every other room in the house! ~C💋 #cassydy ⁣ ⁣ http://liketk.it/2CGCB #liketkit #leopardheadband #knottedheadband #ltkstyletip #ltkunder50 #ltkstyle #ltkunder25 #gallerywall #gallerywalldecor #bollare #jeansandtshirt ⁣ ⁣ 📷: @brittanylelamp

A post shared by CASSYDY (@cassydy) on

Knotted headbands are sold in virtually every color and pattern you can think of, but if you want to add them to every outfit—or simply can't decide on just one—snag the Maxdot set. It features eight beautiful colors that will pair well with practically anything. Looking for the perfect statement piece? Pop on the ruby red or baby pink option. If you're in the market for something more subtle, you can choose between the set's navy, gray, and black colors.

Courtesy
Set of 8 Knot Headbands
Maxdot Amazon
$13.59
SHOP IT

But we've saved the best bit for last: These headbands are incredibly affordable. The entire set will cost you $13.59, and if you do the math, that means you're paying less than $2 per headband. Plus, if you have Amazon Prime (if not, you can sign up here), you can order these headbands now and rock them on Monday while New York Fashion Week is still happening.

Shop more Amazon Fashion sales with Slick Deals.

