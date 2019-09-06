In case you didn’t get the memo, headbands have made a comeback (just ask Chrissy Teigen). Once reserved for people who prefer a preppy Blair Waldorf style, headbands today exude an effortless cool girl vibe...when you find the right one(s). Fortunately, Amazon’s making it easy with

While embellished styles and royal family–approved hatbands have been making a splash for a few months now, we've recently been seeing knotted headbands all over our Instagram feeds—and for good reason. They're the perfect finishing touch to a relaxed maxi dress or an office-friendly blazer. The simple, knotted detailing pops without upstaging the rest of your outfit.

Knotted headbands are sold in virtually every color and pattern you can think of, but if you want to add them to every outfit—or simply can't decide on just one—snag the Maxdot set. It features eight beautiful colors that will pair well with practically anything. Looking for the perfect statement piece? Pop on the ruby red or baby pink option. If you're in the market for something more subtle, you can choose between the set's navy, gray, and black colors.

Courtesy Set of 8 Knot Headbands Maxdot Amazon $13.59 SHOP IT

But we've saved the best bit for last: These headbands are incredibly affordable. The entire set will cost you $13.59, and if you do the math, that means you're paying less than $2 per headband. Plus, if you have Amazon Prime (if not, you can sign up here), you can order these headbands now and rock them on Monday while New York Fashion Week is still happening.

