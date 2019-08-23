image
Chrissy Teigen Is Bringing Back Headband of the Day, and I Couldn't Be Happier

image
By Katherine J Igoe
image
Getty Images
    • In 2018, Chrissy kicked off the mega-popular series, and fans looooved it (and are so happy it's back).

        In case you're not familiar, HBOTD (a.k.a. Headband of the Day) was an Instagram series Chrissy Teigen did in 2018. Every day, she selected one and put it on her Stories, while husband John Legend sang the extremely catchy melody "Headband of the day, it’s the headband of the day. Push your locks away with the headband of the day." She even had them up as a highlight at one point, with every single one of her lewks. Well, get excited, Chrissy fans, because she's just confirmed that HBOTD is officially BACK.

        It started earlier this week, with Chrissy quietly modeled a thick headband for us and smiling pensively—you can tell, she was thinkin' about it even then. Then, in her recent post with son son Miles, someone begged her to bring back HBOTD. "I literally just did," she replied (squeal!!). And then this morning, she showed off an entire row of her closet while John sang the song.

        Her initial post (she's so gorge):

        image
        Chrissy TeigenInstagram

        Then, Chrissy responded to comments from fans absolutely rabid for headbands:

        image
        Comments by CelebsInstagram

        And these are screenshots from her Instagram Stories, John Legend crooning that magical song in the background:

        image
        Chrissy TeigenInstagram
        image
        Chrissy TeigenInstagram

        I need every single one of those right effing now, please.

