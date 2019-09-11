The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals
Savage X Fenty, Rihanna's Lingerie Line, Is Having a Low-Key Sale on Amazon

image
Courtesy

At the risk of stating the obvious, I think it's safe to say that we all want to be Rihanna when we grow up. From her on-point outfits to her hit songs to her chill, carefree spirit, there's no denying the pop star-slash-entrepreneur is a complete boss. Oh, and can we talk about her Savage X Fenty NYFW show last night?

Fortunately, her makeup collections, collaborations, and, of course, clothing and lingerie lines makes it easy to channel the A-Lister in your life. But if you're looking to save on la vie Rihanna, Amazon is offering some low-key discounts on her Savage X Fenty lingerie line.

In true Rihanna spirit, her lingerie line is the perfect marriage of form and function. Not only does her collection of slips, bras, and underwear look sexy, but they're designed to give you the support you need. Thanks to the inclusive size range, Savage X Fenty gives everyone the opportunity to look and feel their sexiest.

Women's Reg Floral Lace Bralette
Savage X Fenty Amazon
SHOP IT

$38
$30

Women's Curvy T-Shirt Bra
Savage X Fenty Amazon
SHOP IT

$49
$44

Women's Curvy High-Waist Microfiber Thong
Savage X Fenty Amazon
$18.50
SHOP IT

$18.85
$18.50

Women's Reg CLF Jersey Slip
Savage X Fenty Amazon
$49.00
SHOP IT

$49
$39

Current prices on Amazon vary by size and color, but if you do some digging, you can find some awesome sales on select Savage X Fenty pieces like the ones above. From versatile bras to date night-approved slips to a seamless thong, consider this sale a great way to build your delicates drawer.

Plus, the entire inventory collection is available through Amazon Prime. Translation? You can order your favorite items now and have them sent to your doorstep before the weekend.

And if you want to shop even more Savage X Fenty pieces just because...

Women's Reg Floral Lace Unlined Bra
Savage X Fenty Amazon
$49.00
SHOP IT
Women's Reg Glissenette Short Slip
Savage X Fenty Amazon
$56.00
SHOP IT
Women's Curvy Legging
Savage X Fenty Amazon
$39.00
SHOP IT
Women's Reg Floral Lace Cheeky
Savage X Fenty Amazon
$18.50
SHOP IT

Shop more Amazon Fashion sales with Slick Deals.

Shop more Amazon Fashion sales with Slick Deals.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

