image
Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Runway Looks From Milan Fashion Week
US-ENTERTAINMENT-TELEVISION-EMMYS-SHOW
2
Patricia Arquette Makes a Plea for Trans Rights
image
3
How Well Do 'Downton Abbey' Stars Know Each Other?
image
4
The Coziest Trend for Fall: Printed Turtlenecks
image
5
Urban Outfitters Is Having a Very Good Home Sale

Amazon Is Selling a Ridiculously Cozy (and Cheap!) Fuzzy Fleece

Just in time for fall.

image
Design by Morgan McMullen

Fall is officially here, which means it's time to order a Pumpkin Spice Latte, schedule an apple-picking adventure, and trade in your summer clothes for some fresh, fall pieces. Currently, Amazon has you covered and is offering a dreamy, oh-so-cozy fleece for less than $30.

Courtesy
Comeon
$28.99
SHOP IT

Made from under-the-radar company Comeon, this top-rated fleece reminds us a lot of Thread & Supply's cozy Wubby fleece. The polyester jacket has a soft, teddy bear-like texture that's cozy but won't irritate your skin. The full zipper makes it easy to take on and off as the temperature fluctuates, and the plush collar will keep your neck warm. (Translation: Your mom will approve.)

Just because this jacket prioritizes comfort doesn't mean it skimps on style. Available in a handful of colors—ranging from a bright cherry red to camel—this fleece can be a great finishing touch to plenty of fall outfits. For a casual look, it can be thrown over your workout clothes. When you're heading to work, pair it with wide trousers and some white sneakers. Or, for something edgier, this jacket will soften a pair of tough chelsea boots and ripped jeans.

Sure, you may not wear this jacket right now, but we recommend adding this to your cart, stat. As they say in Winterfell, winter is coming.

Shop more Amazon Fashion sales with Slick Deals.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here

Related Stories
image
Stylish Winter Coats That Will Get the Job Done
image
15 Snow Boots You'll Want to Wear This Winter
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Best Sales to Shop Right Now
image Urban Outfitters Is Having a Very Good Home Sale
image Amazon's Having a Great Sale on Hunter Rain Boots
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Jackets and Boots Are on Sale on Amazon Right Now
image Save $200 on Samsonite's Stylish Luggage Set
image Alert: Savage X Fenty Is on Sale on Amazon
image Adidas Is Having a Major Sale Right Now
image Amazon Is Selling Cute Headbands for Under $15
image Shop Nordstrom's Sale to Get Your Mind Off Work
image J.Crew Is Selling a $5 Scoopback Swimsuit
image You Need to Shop These Labor Day Sales Stat