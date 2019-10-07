image
Jimmy Choo x Net-a-Porter Just Launched an Exclusive Capsule Collection

Ten shoes and three bags await you.

image
By Marina Liao
Jimmy Choo x Net-a-Porter
Net-a-Porter x Jimmy Choo

No one forgets their first pair of Jimmy Choos. The luxury accessories brand has dressed everyone from Princess Diana (she had a close relationship with the designer) to Hollywood stars like Beyoncé and Selena Gomez. It has a ubiquitous presence on every red carpet—which is why the brand's latest collab makes total sense.

Jimmy Choo has partnered up with Net-a-Porter to create an exclusive capsule collection of red carpet styles totaling 13 pieces. "The collection was inspired by the confidence and glamour leading ladies exude when walking the red carpet, mixed with the idea of fantasy," said Creative Director Sandra Choi in a statement. "Each style has a feminity, seductiveness, and the finesse of couture."

The collection, which consists of 10 shoes and three evening handbags, all feature distinct designs. There's a touch of crystal on the straps or decorative wispy feathers at the heel, something to always draw the eyes downwards. The handbags mirror the red-carpet-worthy shoes and come in versatile black embellished with crystals and bows. The pieces don't have to be reserved strictly for the red carpet though: You can easily wear any of the items to a charity gala, on your birthday, or to that upcoming fall/winter wedding...or just for a glass of wine in your own apartment.

Treat yourself to some of our favorite pieces from the collab, below:

Saphia 85 Crystal-Embellished Pumps
Jimmy Choo net-a-porter.com
$895.00
SHOP IT
Cloud Crystal-Embellished Suede Clutch
Jimmy Choo net-a-porter.com
$2,475.00
SHOP IT
Love Suede Point-Toe Flats
Jimmy Choo net-a-porter.com
$575.00
SHOP IT
Hadlea 100 Leather-Trimmed Lace Pumps
Jimmy Choo net-a-porter.com
$995.00
SHOP IT
Cloud Crystal-Embellished Satin Clutch
Jimmy Choo net-a-porter.com
$2,475.00
SHOP IT
Sarara 85 Crystal-Embellished Suede Sandals
Jimmy Choo net-a-porter.com
$1,095.00
SHOP IT
Leille 100 Crystal-Embellished Ankle Boots
Jimmy Choo net-a-porter.com
$1,195.00
SHOP IT
Lilah 120 Crystal-Embellished Suede Sandals
Jimmy Choo net-a-porter.com
$1,095.00
SHOP IT

