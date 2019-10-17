It's not just #sweaterweather—it's also cardigan weather. This item reigns supreme for fall/winter, especially the style where the cardigan's buttons are half-unbuttoned and sit just an inch further apart than expected, teasing a peek of skin. This It look has been rocked by fashion influencers like Danielle Bernstein and, now, celebrities like Bella Hadid: On Wednesday, the model was spotted leaving a studio in New York City wearing a black, long-sleeved cardigan.

The first thing to catch our attention was the half-unbuttoned look, which showed off Bella's stomach. It was sexy, but not overtly flashy, and the look was a more interesting take than your typical cardigan over T-shirt combo. Bella paired the cardi with pinstripe beige pants and lace-up boots. Given the drop in temperature on the East Coast, she also had a coat in one hand as she made her way to the car. A knit beanie topped off the fall ensemble.

Robert Kamau Getty Images

Robert Kamau Getty Images

If there's one cardigan you're looking to buy for fall, let it be this sexy, fun style that shows off a hint of skin.

