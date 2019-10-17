Audrey Hepburn
Today's Top Stories
1
Beautiful, Unpublished Photos of Audrey Hepburn
image
2
Worth It: Knit Dress Are the It Item For Fall
NORWAY-ROYALS-PEOPLE
3
I Spent an Hour With Gwyneth Paltrow's Shaman
image
4
Bob Inspiration for Your Big Chop
image
5
The Colors Your Nails Need This Fall

Bella Hadid Wears Fall's Biggest Cardigan Trend

The look is sexy but cozy.

image
By Marina Liao
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - October 16, 2019
GothamGetty Images

It's not just #sweaterweather—it's also cardigan weather. This item reigns supreme for fall/winter, especially the style where the cardigan's buttons are half-unbuttoned and sit just an inch further apart than expected, teasing a peek of skin. This It look has been rocked by fashion influencers like Danielle Bernstein and, now, celebrities like Bella Hadid: On Wednesday, the model was spotted leaving a studio in New York City wearing a black, long-sleeved cardigan.

The first thing to catch our attention was the half-unbuttoned look, which showed off Bella's stomach. It was sexy, but not overtly flashy, and the look was a more interesting take than your typical cardigan over T-shirt combo. Bella paired the cardi with pinstripe beige pants and lace-up boots. Given the drop in temperature on the East Coast, she also had a coat in one hand as she made her way to the car. A knit beanie topped off the fall ensemble.

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - October 16, 2019
Robert KamauGetty Images

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - October 16, 2019
Robert KamauGetty Images

If there's one cardigan you're looking to buy for fall, let it be this sexy, fun style that shows off a hint of skin.

Miranda Crop Cardigan
Camila Coelho revolve.com
$118.00
SHOP IT
Baxter Cardigan in Grey
Lovers + Friends revolve.com
$135.00
SHOP IT
Deep V-neck Cardigan
Wilfred aritzia.com
$138.00
SHOP IT
Run With Me Cardi
Free People freepeople.com
$68.00
SHOP IT

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Related Stories
Bella Hadid is seen leaving the Royal Monceau hotel in Paris with Jesse Jo Stark going to a party at Le Carman where Jesse Jo Stark will perform.
Bella Hadid Wore Her Most Naked Dress Yet
Today - Season 66
Gigi Hadid's Best Style Moments Ever
Bella Hadid Cannes  2018  earrings
Bella Hadid Wore a Pair of $38 Hoop Earrings
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Fashion
image Item I Wear to Death: My Margaret Cross Jewelry
image Worth It: Knit Dress Are the It Item For Fall
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Street Style : Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 : Day Nine
16 Leather Jackets That Will Never Go Out of Style
image 6 Winter Fashion Trends to Know
image Levi's Jeans Are Selling for as Low as $36
image This Trendy Brand Is Amazon’s Best-Kept Secret
image
Found: Your Fall Wardrobe Staples
image Shop Urban Outfitters' Amazing Sale on Sale
Street Style and Celebrity Sightings During Coachella Festival
Outfit Ideas for When You're Feelin' Yourself
BRITAIN-ROYALS Kate Middleton's Shoppable Christening Earrings