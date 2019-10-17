It's not just #sweaterweather—it's also cardigan weather. This item reigns supreme for fall/winter, especially the style where the cardigan's buttons are half-unbuttoned and sit just an inch further apart than expected, teasing a peek of skin. This It look has been rocked by fashion influencers like Danielle Bernstein and, now, celebrities like Bella Hadid: On Wednesday, the model was spotted leaving a studio in New York City wearing a black, long-sleeved cardigan.
The first thing to catch our attention was the half-unbuttoned look, which showed off Bella's stomach. It was sexy, but not overtly flashy, and the look was a more interesting take than your typical cardigan over T-shirt combo. Bella paired the cardi with pinstripe beige pants and lace-up boots. Given the drop in temperature on the East Coast, she also had a coat in one hand as she made her way to the car. A knit beanie topped off the fall ensemble.
If there's one cardigan you're looking to buy for fall, let it be this sexy, fun style that shows off a hint of skin.
