Bella Hadid Wears Naked Minidress to ﻿Host the Chrome Hearts Party

The style is classic Bella.

image
Celebrity Sightings : Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 : Day Two
Getty ImagesPierre Suu

On Tuesday night, Bella Hadid took a break from walking the runways to host a party for jewelry label Chrome Hearts. The brand has a special place in Bella's heart—last year, she designed a capsule collection with them. Plus, she's BFFs with Jesse Jo Stark, whose parents founded Chrome Hearts.

For the night out, Bella wore a strapless, spotted black minidress with black opaque tights. She channeled the fashion label's rocker-chic vibe with heavily winged eyeliner and a cluster of silver chained necklaces. Since the 21-year-old's dress was completely sheer, everyone got a glimpse of her high-waisted bottoms underneath. She briefly covered up in a black blazer on her way to the car, which she wore off the shoulders.

Sure, the look may be quite daring for some people, but naked dress are in Bella's DNA. Last year, she wore this Alexander Wang mesh catsuit to the Met Gala and she's worn sheer tulle gowns from Dior not once, but twice. The model has no problem baring it all for the photographers or her fans. But given that she has posed nude for editorial shoots before, showing a little a lot of skin isn't an issue. Bella was definitely on fire last night.

Celebrity Sightings : Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 : Day Two
Getty ImagesPierre Suu
Celebrity Sightings : Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 : Day Two
Getty ImagesPierre Suu
Celebrity Sightings : Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 : Day Two
Getty ImagesPierre Suu
Celebrity Sightings : Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 : Day Two
Getty ImagesPierre Suu
