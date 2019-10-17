Audrey Hepburn
Today's Top Stories
1
Beautiful, Unpublished Photos of Audrey Hepburn
image
2
Worth It: Knit Dress Are the It Item For Fall
NORWAY-ROYALS-PEOPLE
3
I Spent an Hour With Gwyneth Paltrow's Shaman
image
4
Bob Inspiration for Your Big Chop
image
5
The Colors Your Nails Need This Fall

Tamara Mellon Launches Boots With Extended Calf Sizes

You'll have no trouble finding that perfect fit.

image
By Marina Liao
image
Courtesy

Many of us are familiar with that feeling when you find the perfect boot in your size, but the calf is just a little too snug for your liking. (Well, I guess I can't wear this boot with jeans!) Instead of having to alter your styling efforts or size up and risk having to wear thick socks to make up for the foot space, Tamara Mellon has a better solution. The luxury footwear label just announced it's offering boots in extended calf sizes. It's the first brand to do so.

Tamara Mellon launched its black Icon boot in 2017 and has remade this style with three different calf widths: small, medium, and large. Simply select your usual shoe size then a special calf width to find that magical fit. The versatile $795 boot is made with gorgeous nappa leather and has a 2.95 inch heel to comfortably take you from point A to point B. You can wear the boot with jeans (yay!), tights, or just by itself paired with a pleated skirt or maxi dress.

To celebrate this special launch, the brand featured three women—actress and model Alessandra Garcia Lorido, model Matisse, and actress/director/singer/writer Adepero Oduye—in the campaign. Check out some images from the launch below, then shop the boot. Your perfect fit awaits.

image
Courtesy
image
Courtesy
Icon Knee High
Tamara Mellon tamaramellon.com
$795.00
SHOP IT

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Fashion
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - October 16, 2019 Bella Hadid's Wearing Fall's Most Popular Cardigan
image Item I Wear to Death: My Margaret Cross Jewelry
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Worth It: Knit Dress Are the It Item For Fall
Street Style : Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 : Day Nine
16 Leather Jackets That Will Never Go Out of Style
image 6 Winter Fashion Trends to Know
image Levi's Jeans Are Selling for as Low as $36
image This Trendy Brand Is Amazon’s Best-Kept Secret
image
Found: Your Fall Wardrobe Staples
image Shop Urban Outfitters' Amazing Sale on Sale
Street Style and Celebrity Sightings During Coachella Festival
Outfit Ideas for When You're Feelin' Yourself