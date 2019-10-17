Many of us are familiar with that feeling when you find the perfect boot in your size, but the calf is just a little too snug for your liking. (Well, I guess I can't wear this boot with jeans!) Instead of having to alter your styling efforts or size up and risk having to wear thick socks to make up for the foot space, Tamara Mellon has a better solution. The luxury footwear label just announced it's offering boots in extended calf sizes. It's the first brand to do so.

Tamara Mellon launched its black Icon boot in 2017 and has remade this style with three different calf widths: small, medium, and large. Simply select your usual shoe size then a special calf width to find that magical fit. The versatile $795 boot is made with gorgeous nappa leather and has a 2.95 inch heel to comfortably take you from point A to point B. You can wear the boot with jeans (yay!), tights, or just by itself paired with a pleated skirt or maxi dress.

To celebrate this special launch, the brand featured three women—actress and model Alessandra Garcia Lorido, model Matisse, and actress/director/singer/writer Adepero Oduye—in the campaign. Check out some images from the launch below, then shop the boot. Your perfect fit awaits.

Courtesy

Courtesy

