Cara Delevingne has always boasted an edgy coolness that many try to emulate and few can actually achieve. (After all, there's only one of her.) However, we can all try to channel some of Delevingne's energy through her latest project. The 27-year-old multi-hyphenate is featured in a holiday-inspired collection with Nasty Gal, in which she plays both the model and the style muse.

The collection features hints of rocker vibes inspired by the likes of Cher and Stevie Nicks. The campaign itself was shot at Electric Lady Studios, the world-renowned recording studio founded by Jimi Hendrix. Delevingne fits right in as the face. Pieces range from $30 to $300 and comes in sizes 0 to 20, depending on the style.

My favorite item is the pearl embellished jacket—the perfect piece to spice up your black skinny jeans—though you'll find other crowd pleasers like the sequin dress, the black minidress, and so many chic leather options. All the pieces look like they could be hanging in Delevingne's closet, which I always pictured as filled with menswear-inspired, but wearable, pieces.

Cara all but confirms this, telling me, "I love wearing something that would be traditionally more masculine and making it feminine and sexy. Like the pantsuit, but worn with a nice heel or bralette. [One of my favorites] is the red leather blazer dress in the collection, which can be paired down with some combat boots."

Though the collection is a little more done up for the holidays, there are a few key pieces that lend themselves well to lazy weekend attire, like jeans and a T-shirt. These too suit Delevingne, who says that she prefers to dress more comfortably for her day-to-day while for the red carpet, her stylists Rob Zangardi & Mariel Haenn "help find looks that feel authentically" her. Given that Delevingne has worked with the crème de la crème of artists and stylists in the industry, I asked her about styling tips and hacks she found most useful.

She told me: "If you need something steamed. Hang it up in the bathroom when you have a hot shower. And body suits are a great fashion hack. They accomplish so many things at once. Slightly annoying if you need to go to the toilet though."

Check out some of her campaign shots, then channel her beguiling vibes with our picks below.

