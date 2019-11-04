As far as we're concerned, no fall wardrobe is complete without a drawer full of cashmere. It doesn't matter if you favor a sweet cardigan, minimalist turtleneck, or a cropped pullover—great cashmere has the power to keep you warm, look stylish, and make you feel oh-so-cozy.

The only problem? Cashmere is notoriously expensive, but that's where Everlane comes in. Between its transparent pricing model and emphasis on sustainability, Everlane has quickly become one of our favorite brands for versatile, high-quality staples like work pants, T-shirts, and, of course, cashmere sweaters. For a limited time only, Everlane is offering everything in its cashmere collection for $100 a pop, no matter what style.

From to to a Everlane's cashmere section has something for everyone. (Yes, even the special guy in your life.) Of course, Everlane's cashmere collection is more than just good looks. Made out of cashmere that's sourced from Mongolia, Everlane's material is durable and gets softer with age. Yes, the brand's direct-to-consumer model means most pieces sell for a fair, affordable price, but it's rare to find great cashmere for this cheap.

Everlane's cashmere sale will end on Tuesday, November 5, at 3 p.m. EST. Sizes, colors, and styles are selling out quickly, so you might as well get a head start on your holiday shopping now!

